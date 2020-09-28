Future proof your career

28 September 2020 18:03 IST

In this increasingly digital world, one needs a host of skills to stay relevant

With a renewed focus on digitisation, organisations are working on upskilling their existing talent pool. But, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO), India is staring at a skill deficit of 29 million professionals by 2030. Add to this, the growing numbers of youngsters who are ready to step into the workplace. The employability of today’s professionals is limited due to the lack of both knowledge and soft skills. So here’s what one needs to do to prepare for the new-world economy:

Accept reality and stay upbeat

It will take time for organisations to recover despite appearing to have moved on. The best thing one can do is to invest time in oneself and take stock of one’s skill sets. What are you good at? What skills need improvement? Update your resume, LinkedIn profile, and start networking.

Advertising

Advertising

Upskill

Pivoting to meet current demand is important and agility will be your key to transformation. The rate at which technology is changing our lives demands that we stay abreast of innovations and improvements. Being equipped with additional skill sets can provide more mileage during such unprecedented times.

Improve soft skills

According to the Annual Employability Survey 2019 by Aspiring Minds, a whopping 80% of Indian engineering graduates were unfit to be employed, as they lacked sufficient soft skills. Creativity, people management, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking account for half of the top 10 skills that organisations look for. Analyse which are your strengths and which need improvement. Work at enhancing these skills on a continuous effort basis.

The writer is MD, Skillsoft India