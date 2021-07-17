Code your moves

Did you know that chess and coding have many similarities? Read on...

Is there a connection between a chess grandmaster and a software developer? Any seasoned coder will tell you that there is and, as a matter of fact, a powerful one. For instance, both require analytical thinking, problem-solving, cognitive skills, and pattern recognition. They also have to think 10 steps ahead.

If playing chess is all about checkmating the opponent in as few moves as possible, then, programming is also about coding lean with proper logic. Attention plays a critical role; a single blunder in chess is as dangerous as leaving vulnerabilities in your programme. There are plenty of other correlations.

Know your tools first: Before you can start playing chess, you have to understand the board’s layout. You must know the pieces, their names, and how they move. Understanding rank and file is also imperative. In coding, you will have to learn about different tools such as code editor, deploy code through GitHub, and run it through a terminal.

Get the basics right: It is not enough to know how to move or some game terms. You need to know how to play. You have to learn the opening principles and different techniques. Gradually, you understand piece development, which openings lead to what kind of vulnerabilities, or opportunities, and so on. It is the same for coding. You need to grasp the basics such as arrays, objects, and functions, and also understand how each works when you code, when used together, which of them will lead to what kind of output, or what type of functionality they can create.

Learn the syntax: Chess has precise notations to mark and record moves. Therefore, it is essential to know the difference between QxH6 and QxH6#. This is a unique language specific to chess. Similarly, for coding, learning the syntax for functions, arrays, objects, and so on is critical. It is important to know the difference between = , == and ===. So, be it coding or chess, understand and know the language well to master it.

Understand advanced moves: Once you understand all this, you need to take your game to the next level. You learn more advanced moves such as Forks and Discovered Checks, to keep your opponents on their toes. In programming, you learn advanced concepts such as Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Nested Functions and Classes, which help you create more nuanced programmes and keep your code clean.

Get them all to work together: After understanding the fundamental principles, it’s time to get creative. Start planning to strengthen your and to think of an adaptive strategy rather than a responsive one. In programming, start thinking about app design and how you can use different pieces like functions. You’re no longer writing code for output, but for a product.

Explore legacy patterns: To further polish skills, start observing various openings and how to respond. If your opponent is playing the Queen’s Gambit or the Berlin Defence, you’ll know what to do without having to think about every move. The same tactics apply to programming. Think about how to integrate available Software Development Kits, scaffolds, and Application Programming Interfaces while building an app. Not only does this reduce the workload but also makes your app robust and elegant.

Figure out your style: Once you have mastered the building blocks, start figuring your style. In chess, you could be aggressive like Carlsen, or persistent like Vidit. You do the same while programming. You could be innovative like Steve Wozniak, robust like Linus Strovald, or creative like Mark Zuckerberg. Your style differentiates you from the rest, and takes you from being proficient, to becoming a master.

Last, practice makes you perfect. The more you play or code, the better you get.

The writer is CEO and Co-founder, School of Accelerated Learning