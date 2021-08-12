Stay ‘driven’ and focussed

What do aspirants in the Autonomous Driving technology field have to look forward to?

Autonomous Driving (AD) technology is about building software and systems that mimic human skills and improve on it to facilitate better judgement and decision-making while driving a car. It may seem simple but is not since the software has to perceive the environment coherently and make accurate decisions while driving, using advanced technologies such as like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and others to ensure zero accidents. Global safety standards demand that vehicles have Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and AD capabilities, and these will only rise with time. So, how can aspirants find their way around the field?

Skills required for AD

Manufacturers move to the start of production as soon as the concepts and prototypes are approved. It is critical that every component that is being developed is production-ready. Here are some of the key skills required to enter the AD field:

Systems thinking, analytical thinking, and visualisation: ADAS/AD is continuously evolving to meet the product goals..

Modern programming concepts: Knowledge of C, C++, and sound software design principles is required as most software stacks are written in these languages.

Experience with hardware boards: It is required since software applications need to reside on a hardware board and must work in real-time.

Familiarity with ethernet, CAN, flexray, and so on: To facilitate the application a seamless way of providing the output to the world.

Ability to debug: Cross-functional ability to debug software or how quickly you can resolve an issue and move forward to software release is important.

Career prospects

AD software development is a relatively new domain but can be an attractive career choice for candidates from varied backgrounds. Most common backgrounds are Automotive Engineering, Aerospace, Medical Equipment, Gaming, Cloud-based technologies, AI, ML and Big Data, and so on, but professionals from other disciplines can take the plunge if they are committed to learning. Newbies with a software development background start their journey in AD software development with technical training, leveraging past projects, and cutting one’s teeth on Verification and Validation.

Next, engineers move on to feature development projects while the candidates with a flair for embedded programming can explore it as well.

Candidates with a background in system engineering and functional safety are suited for vehicle dynamics, test engineering, control systems, and system engineering; they must gain expertise and domain knowledge in software engineering and across AD areas before getting started.

To increase chances of selection, one should focus on gaining competence in the latest technology areas, such as virtual simulation, AI, ML, Multicore, Deep Learning, and ROS. Focused technical training is a good bet.

Other crucial aspects for learning are on-site client projects, simulations and vehicle tests with plenty of opportunities with some of the biggest auto companies in the world, as well as working with the latest processors, GPUs and state-of-the-art equipment like sensors (LIDARs, RADARs, Stereo and Mono Cameras, and so on).

Engineers’ focus

AD is a safety-critical application, and even a small error could be a threat to life. Thus, one must work with the clear objective of “Zero Defect Delivery”, which a mindset to develop clean code. It is a high paying job — the average market salary for self-driving car engineers (in the U.S.) is currently $233K per year.

The writer is CEO, SpringPeople Software Pvt Ltd