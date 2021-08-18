Make an informed choice

18 August 2021 08:52 IST

What are the factors to consider when choosing a higher education institute?

With 100% pass results in the Board exams in the wake of the pandemic, how can students decide on their higher education options? Here are some pointers:

Blended education: The institution ought to be technologically-sound and resourceful, as online teaching has become inevitable. Priority should be given to proper connectivity, continuity, and backup of sessions.

A node for knowledge: Apart from technological soundness, the students should be able connect with the required academic centres, information banks or knowledge repositories. From such nodes, certification courses from any institution in the world may be possible as also exchange programmes, dual degrees, and so on.

Updated curriculum, qualified faculty: The university must have facilities such as incubation centres, innovation labs, entrepreneur workshops, and internships. While there should be experienced senior faculty to provide experiential knowledge, young faculty, with the latest knowledge and a readiness to adapt, are also essential.

Flexible, multidisciplinary and liberal studies: With the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020, a university should be able to connect students with digital learning tools and be adequately equipped with academic, vocational and non-academic and non vocational subjects. It should offer flexibility in terms of time, mode of learning and options.

Role of the institutions: They should have facilitators who ensure the placement of students’ choice. They must be equipped with facilities such as MOOC, SWAYAM, Sim lab, FOSSEE, OER, flipped classrooms, blogging, sticky notes, and more. Also, a university with top-notch infrastructure, resources, and latest and updated teaching methods will have an edge.

All-round development: The institution should empower students with adequate entrepreneurial training, as well as depth of knowledge in the selected field. Equal focus should be given to the development of communication, emotional intelligence, aptitude, character, discipline, sports and entertainment. An institution that provides a cross-cultural environment will be ideal.

Managing pressure: Helping students manage their emotional health by having qualified counsellors who can help them find solutions to educational and other pressure is essential.

With education becoming student-centric, it is advisable to research and understand trends before zeroing in on the college and course of one’s choice.

The writer is Senior Vice President (Administration), Marwadi University, Rajkot