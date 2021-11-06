Leveraging digital solutions

What are the benefits and challenges of digitisation of education? A recent report from Boston Consulting Group has some answers

With the pandemic-led lockdown accelerating digital education, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in partnership with Schoolnet and Google for Education, conducted a study — Equipping, Enabling, and Advancing Digital Education in India — to look at impact of digital tools on adoption, usage, and effectiveness of digital education across 50,000 teachers in three different states in India, straddling different socio-economic, language and digital familiarity contexts. The study was designed to measure the benefits and challenges of utilising digital in education at-scale in an Indian context and define a path for full-scale roll-out.

Results

Some key findings suggested that digital education leads to efficiencies in teaching and engaging students. Teachers experience more socio-emotional benefits after learning to use technology in education and report greater efficiency through better content access, more effective lesson planning and classroom management. Using digital tools in education also facilitates a range of collateral benefits, from higher student attentiveness to better parent-teacher engagement.

“Even in India’s diverse educational system, digital education unlocks immense benefits, numerous use-cases and creative adaptation for both students and teachers. This is abundantly clear from the extensive data and insights we examined as part of this study,” said Rajah Augustinraj, Director, BCG, and lead author of this report.

For years, the focus has been on expanding access to technology inside and outside classrooms. Still, as teachers started utilising a variety of digital tools in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, we realised that for digital learning to be effective, the solution suite was just as important as enabling access. This pilot provided the ideal setting to assess and ideate on the path forward for digital learning in India,” explains Bani Dhawan Head of Google for Education, India and South Asia.

The challenge

Digital solutions have been utilised for numerous use cases related to learning over the years. Still, most solutions either address specific use cases, or (when applied to school-based education) have been unable to retain the demonstrated benefits at-scale. This is primarily due to digital access divide, access to content, digital literacy, application requirements, and lack of organisational engagement to drive holistic adoption.

The analysis provides a clear picture of the benefits of digital tools in education — from access to better teaching content, more effective lesson planning and delivery, efficient classroom management to easing student assessments. Over 75% of teachers reported that digital tools made teaching easier; 65% were more comfortable using technology for day-to-day schoolwork after state-led training programmes; and the majority pointed to greater efficiencies in classroom management and more creativity/innovation in lesson delivery. A collateral benefit was higher student attentiveness and better parent-teacher engagement.

Recommendations

Based on the findings and detailed insights, the report recommends addressing barriers like access to devices and the Internet, and supporting enablers like training and ecosystem engagement to drive uptake of digital learning in education.

“The path forward involves bringing together an ecosystem of public, private, and social sector players within a comprehensive strategic vision; and equipping administrations, schools and teachers with the tools, approaches and training necessary to unlock the benefits of digital learning at-scale,” emphasises Augustinraj.

School departments must adapt a context-specific approach to address the heterogeneity of India’s education system, as well as drive greater access to digital tools and resources. “India can kickstart the process of embedding digital in education ‘at-scale’ by having a few progressive states and school districts develop a fit-for-purpose, context specific strategic vision, even as they make digital tools/training widely available to schools/teachers to use, adapt and innovate for their specific contexts,” suggests Bani Dhawan.