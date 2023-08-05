What a Global Sustainable Development programme has to offer students

August 05, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Identifying how we can collectively work towards a planet that supports prosperous, dignified, and sustainable human flourishing across diverse geographies and social groups is one of our most pressing global challenges. As a result, there has been a growing demand for professionals who can work across disciplines, think critically and ethically, collaborate across diverse stakeholders, and understand the politics and histories of development as a way of building strategies for a sustainable future. Pursuing a degree in Global Sustainable Development can equip students with the knowledge and skills to meet this demand and make a positive impact, and work towards a more just, equitable, and environmentally sustainable world. For those that are passionate about working collaboratively in creating a more equitable and sustainable future, consider studying Global Sustainable Development

Multi-dimensional

One of the primary benefits is gaining a deep understanding of the complexity of sustainability issues. Global sustainable development degree programmes cover a wide range of topics, potentially including environmental sustainability, urban informality, social equity, labour conditions, disaster risk and resilience, and resource management. The emphasis on ‘global’ recognises that development concerns are playing out across the global North and the global South, and that a sustainable future relies upon solidarities and collaborative action. Crucially, as we start to think about the complexities, we also start to understand the vital importance of seeing sustainable development as an interdisciplinary concept: not something to be solved or addressed through the lens of geography, politics, urban studies, education, engineering but rather requiring partnerships across sectors, disciplines, and communities. Exploring such interdisciplinary degree programmes can support graduates with the skills to diagnose, understand, and address the complex challenges that come with creating sustainable solutions.

Developing skills

Studying Global Sustainable Development will also develop strong problem-solving and practice-oriented skills. Students learn how to analyse complex problems, gather data, and develop innovative solutions using a range of methodologies. They will be exposed to critical thinking, case studies, and promising innovations which draw on diverse knowledge. Many programmes engage with learning through practice, undertaking policy or practice analysis, conducting fieldwork, or engaging in research work with partner organisations. This can build a set of transferable skills in understanding concepts, theories, and histories, conducting critical and impact-oriented research, and developing professional competencies to tackle these big questions.

Ethics and practice

One of the most significant benefits of is the opportunity to explore different perspectives and cultures and learning to collaborate with people from different backgrounds. Students will learn about histories and legacies of colonialism, capitalism, and extractivism, and how this shapes modern inequalities. They will also learn how to think ethically and reflectively about their own contributions. This includes an understanding of the rationalities, tensions and trade-offs that exist within global development challenges, and how to partner with different kinds of organisations and groups to address these issues at different scales. Students get a chance to critically interrogate the world and understand power dynamics, and get immersed in solutions that policy makers, researchers and scientists, civil society organisations, and grassroots activists are already engaging in to build a more equitable and sustainable world.

Impactful career

Finally, this can help graduates develop skills and a career that can bring about meaningful change. Graduates of Global Sustainable Development programmes are in high demand, with employers recognising the transferable skills from interdisciplinary programmes and the ability to collate, construct and present data and complex arguments to a variety of audiences. Understanding how diverse stakeholders understand Global Sustainable Development challenges and building evidence and strategies to address these will be valuable in many different careers, including the civil service or government, sustainability consulting, environmental policy-making, activism, research institutions, think tanks, NGOs, and international organisations such as the World Bank and the UN.

Stephanie Butcher is a Lecturer, Global Sustainable Development, and Daniel Hammett is Senior Lecturer, Political and Development Geographies at the University of Sheffield, the U.K.