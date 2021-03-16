In the quest for liquid gold

The rising scarcity of petroleum products, coupled with expansion in exploration of new petroleum resources, has increased the demand for skilled petroleum engineers

Exploration for and production of oil and gas is one of the biggest industries in the world. Petroleum Engineering is an exciting career with opportunities to travel and work overseas and also help ensure sustainability of resources, while conserving the environment for future generations.

The rising scarcity of petroleum products, coupled with expansion in exploration of new resources, has increased the demand for skilled petroleum engineers. Moreover, several countries are aiming at energy independence, which is likely to open a plethora of opportunities. As per industry reports, employment opportunities will grow 15% by 2026.

Range of options

An aspiring petroleum engineer has a pool of courses to choose from such as B.Tech Applied Petroleum Engineering (Upstream), B.Tech Applied Petroleum Engineering (Gas Stream), B.Tech Chemical Engineering (Refining and Petrochemicals). For beginners, no specific preparation is required other that brushing up fundamentals of Physics, Chemistry and Math. Knowledge of programming languages such as C, Python will also help. Here are some interesting career avenues for graduates of B. Tech in Petroleum Engineering:

Reservoir engineers: They study characteristics of reservoirs and determine which methods will get the most oil or gas out. They work closely with petroleum geologists, geophysicists, and other types of engineers (drilling engineers and production engineers) to make short-term and long-term plans to capitalise on the value of exploration and production properties.

Production engineers: They work towards producing oil and gas from subsurface reservoirs.

Drilling engineers: They work on oil/gas rigs on tasks such as designing the well, choosing the drilling muds, operating the drilling process . They usually work as a part of a multidisciplinary team and ensure that the drilling operations are safe, environmentally-friendly, and cost-efficient.

Completions engineers: After the drilling of well bore, the completions engineer makes it ready for production. He/she designs and installs the well-completion devices to improve oil and gas production.

Well testing engineers: This role involves using simple to complex programmes to interpret various data such as wellbore pressure, production rates, saline percentages, and so on, that further acts as useful reference for engineers.

Wireline and LWD engineers: They run wireline logs to understand petrophysical properties of sub-surface rocks.

Drilling fluid engineers: are responsible for maintaining drilling fluids at well sites.

Data scientists: Interpretation of sub-surface drilling, production and reservoir data using advanced digital technology.

Whether it is oil and gas operating and service companies or governmental departments and labs or research institutes and universities, there is no dearth of opportunities in this vast field. Moreover, with the Indian oil companies moving overseas, jobs in this sector are bound to increase.

The writer is HOD, Petroleum Engineering, UPES