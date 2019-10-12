Weigh your options

I am 18 years old and I am currently pursuing my first year B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering. I aspire to join CERN someday. Please tell me about how I can proceed and what courses I can pursue, as well as internship opportunities in CERN, and the qualifications necessary for this internship. — Sudhan

Dear Sudhan,

The best thing to do really, is to get answers to all your questions by directly accessing and reading CERN’s website. Applying for the CERN ‘open-lab summer student programme’ is also a good start. Applications are available from early December. You must have completed three years of study in a related field such as engineering, informatics, and so on, when you start the internship. All of this information is listed on the application website.

The projects are related to many domains. Also, check out the previous CERN internship summer student reports. You will get a flavour of what projects would be interesting and relevant to you and your experiences, as well as skills needed to sign up for them: https://openlab-archive-phases-iv-v.web.cern.ch/education/summer-students/reports

There are no interviews, so, the most critical thing is to fill out and upload all the documents that are listed in the application form, and yours needs to clearly stand out. The GPA, status of college/university is important, but not more than your intent, experiences, interests, and skillsets. Write a detailed note on your technical projects and skills. Equally important is a ‘letter of motivation’, a comprehensive CV, filling out the forms about knowledge and competencies in detail, and getting good recommendations from your professor(s). Good luck to you.

I am currently pursuing my second year BBA from Mysore University. I am interested in doing my postgraduation too, but I am confused whether to pursue an MBA in finance or HR. Which has a better scope? — Anusuya P. Mani

Dear Anusuya,

An MBA in finance can work in various fields such as investment banking, taxation, tax planning, financial statement reporting and analysis, hedge fund management, international finance, asset finance, and insurance management. An MBA in human resource management, on the other hand, means the management of employees in an organisation. It is the HR manager’s job to hire, manage, and retain employees. She/he is responsible for bringing in skilled employees and deciding their compensation and perks in accordance to the mission, vision, and budget of the company. So, what do you think you will enjoy learning more of? Work on a cost benefit analysis and reach a decision. Good luck.

