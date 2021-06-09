Webinars to provide expert career guidance to students

CHENNAI

09 June 2021 00:15 IST

Focus also on trends in higher education and industry

Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (HITS), in association with The Hindu Group, will host a series of webinars focusing on providing expert career guidance to students from Classes 10, 11 and 12.

The virtual sessions will have speakers who are subject matter experts from academia, and industry representatives. The webinars aim to offer concise and insightful information on courses that students can consider. The focus will also be on trends in higher education and the industry that will help students choose streams that align with their personal expectations and resonate with the rapidly evolving industry requirement.

On June 11, a webinar on ‘Career in Allied Health Sciences: Current Trends and Future Prospects’ will be held at 11 a.m. At 4 p.m. on the same day, a webinar on ‘How a Liberal Arts education helps promote interdisciplinary learning’ has been scheduled.

On June 16 at 4 p.m, a webinar on ‘Technology is changing the legal field and what students need to do to adapt’ will be held and a webinar on ‘Why sustainability must be a part of management education’ has been scheduled for June 18 at 4 p.m.

To register for the webinar series, students can visit: http://bit.ly/THHITS1 or scan the QR Code.