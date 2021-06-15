News from the world of education: June 15, 2021

Webinars, admissions, university rankings and more

Great Learning will host a hour-long free webinar on intro to C++ in Hindi from 12.00 noon on June 16 for those looking to start a career as a programmer. The session will be conducted by Ritwik Raj, trainer of Full Stack Development and expert in HTML, CSS, JS, Java, Python and will focus on the fundamental concepts used in C++ programming language and help learners understand concepts such as variables, data types, flow control statements, and looping constructs. Register at https://bit.ly/2SrR6kj

Great Learning also recently hosted a webinar on ‘Decoding the Executive Order by Joe Biden on CyberSecurity’. The hour-long session was Aniket Amdekar, a cyber security expert. Close to 400 people from diverse sectors attended, with 52% being students who are currently pursuing Engineering in Computer Science and Electronics.

Admissions open at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore, offers skill-based graduate and postgraduate programmes in Automobile Engineering, CSIT, Mechatronics Engineering, Data Science, Retail and E-Commerce Management, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Digital Media and Marketing, Liberal Arts, Fashion Design and Taxation with ACCA. Admissions for the AY 2021-22 are open and students can register and apply online on suas.ac.in.

Webinar on sports management in new normal

The Xavier Emlyon Business School will host a virtual interactive session on Investing in a Degree in Sports Management in Pandemic Times – Challenge or Opportunity on June 16 from 6.00 to 7.00 pm. The objective is to deliberate on the scope of Sports Management in the new normal. Speakers include Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Services, Govt of Odisha; Ashley Fernandes, Chairman XEBS and India head, Emlyon Business School; Prof. Dr. Arun Kumar Paul, Dean XEBS; and Dr. Michel Desbordes, Professor, University Paris Saclay and Emlyon Business School and Ravi Sinha, Human Recourse Leader, Decathlon India. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3grBNBm

Next round of applications at ISBF ending soon

The next round of applications for admission into the undergraduate (UG) programmes led by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in India at the Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF), New Delhi, is set to close on June 19, 2021, for the academic year 2021-2022. Simultaneously, the next round of applications for admissions into the undergraduate (UG) BSc (Hons) Business Management programme that ISBF offers in partnership with the U.K.-based Kingston University (KU), is set to close on June 23, 2021, for the same academic year. Students pursuing Accounting & Finance at ISBF are eligible for exemptions in eight out of 13 examinations of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). For details, visit https://www.isbf.edu.in/bsc-undergraduate-courses/ and https://www.isbf.edu.in/kingston/

Finplan invites applications for ACCA qualification

Finplan International Education, Thane, invites applications for admission to ACCA – Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Qualification. The course examinations are held quarterly — March, June, September and December. Those who have passed the Class 12 exam from a recognised board can apply through the Programme Counselling sessions before June 25. Visit www.finplanindia.com

Mahindra University opens admissions to Ph.D. programmes

Mahindra University, Hyderabad, announces the launch of its fall intake for admission to its Ph.D. Programme in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2021 academic session. Full-time Ph.D. scholars will get an assistantship of Rs. 25,000 per month plus free boarding and lodging in the MU campus. They will have to perform Teaching Assistantship of eight hours a week. The last date for submission of applications is June 30, for the session commencing in September-October, 2021. The details of the full-time Ph.D. programme, qualifications, experience, etc., are available at https://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/programs/phd

YUGMA to host summer project competition

YUGMA (Part of VANS Skilling) has announced its collaboration with industry veterans for “Best Summer Project Competition”, a multi-level session over 45 days. Each round will have industry veterans mentoring students for the next level. YUGMA has announced a total of ₹300,00 as rewards to top teams in this competition. For details, visit https://yugma.vansskilling.co.in/best-summers-project-award/

QS World University Rankings 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) jumped 73 notches to be ranked at 277th in the world’s best university. Among the best universities in India, IIT-K was ranked number four, improving its performance by a rank. It is also 93rd in terms of citations per faculty and India’s fourth best University in terms of the Employer Reputation. The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore has been ranked the top B-school in India for the third time in a row in Business & Management Studies.

Webinars at Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University has conducted many webinars for the benefit of students. The School of Medical and Allied Sciences hosted one on ‘Sailing with Smile in High Tide of COVID Pandemic.’ Dr. Mukul Singh, Consultant Professor, VMCC & Safdarjung Hospital, explained the significance of health care, precautions and pathological testing pertaining to COVID virus. Venkata Harsha, MD, Shine Projects, was the key speaker for the session on Stock Market, which aimed to provide students with exposure to financial markets, investments, market fluctuations etc. The School of Medical and Allied Sciences organised a workshop on Psycho-Social Skills at which Kritika Punia from the MHRD spoke about empathy and helping others.

Lecture on higher education in India post-COVID

The 10th edition of the University Distinguished Lecture (UDL) Series, organised by SRM University-AP, was on "Higher Education in India in the Post-COVID-19". Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), delivered the lecture. Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, gave a special address. Prof Sahasrabudhe said that platforms such as Swayam, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) came into existence to bring quality education to everyone and that digital education has the ability to reach students anywhere and everywhere provided they are equipped with gadgets and internet connectivity. Satish Chandra highlighted the challenges associated with online education in respect to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

IIM Amritsar launches Executive MBA programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar launched a new two-year Executive MBA programme in a non-residential hybrid mode with an intake of 40 working professionals. The first batch was inaugurated in the presence of Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister; Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Amritsar; and Prof. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director IIM Amritsar.

Udemy releases top trending skills report

Udemy announced a list of the top trending skills in May 2021 which showed that the highest topic consumption surges in India in April were Redis (113%), SAP Basis (110%) and Oracle SQL (8%). The May 2021 report included the Highest Topic Consumption Surges by Country which include Udemy’s main markets such as Canada, the U.S., India, the U.K., Australia among others. The top surging skills and courses by Industry in May 2021 were: Financial Services (134%), Manufacturing (72%) and Professional Services (320%). The report also included Top 10 surging Technology skills and Soft skills around the world.

PMI-Pune-Deccan Chapter hosts regional conference

Project Management Institute (PMI)-Pune-Deccan India Chapter recently hosted the seventh Project Management Regional Conference 2021 (PMRC21) in a virtual format on the theme ‘Digital Project Management: New Horizons. New Strategies’. The two-day virtual conference offered participants the opportunity to explore the right skills, tools and techniques that can help them and their organizations become future ready. Experts shared their views on the critical capabilities the new age project manager must have, with a particular focus on technology-enabled project management effectiveness.

IMS Noida hosts virtual inter-college competition

The School of Journalism and Mass communication, Institute of Management Studies, Noida organised Media Mania, an online festival recently. Around 150 colleges participated from across India. The students showcase their talent in different categories like Bol Bachan (Radio Jockey), Nautanki Baz (Mad Show), Rang Abhivyakti (Poster Making), Banta Bachai Bamai (Rap), LimeLight (PTC), Persona (Personality Reflection), Tasveeron se shabdon tak (caption writing) and Smile Please (Photography).

Pavitar Joneja Chair established at IIT-Kanpur

Dr. Dev Joneja, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, has donated $175,000 towards the setting up of Pavitar Joneja Chair in the Humanities and Social Science Department at IIT Kanpur. Established in honour of his mother, the chair has been conceptualised to develop new learning paradigms and training methods for dissemination of knowledge by formulating training programmes, and promote excellence in research and leadership. The broad disciplines identified include English, Fine Arts, Philosophy, Psychology and Sociology and would involve published research work in reputed national and international conferences, journals, articles, books, consultancy projects etc as well. Dr. Joneja, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IITK in 1984, has already instituted Arjun Dev Joneja Faculty Chair in honour of his father at the Department of Civil Engineering.

KSPP signs MoU with Daksh Society

Kautilya School of Public Policy, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with the DAKSH Society to promote better governance and improve the justice system, through data-based analysis. Under the MoU, both the institutions will conduct mutually supportive, non-partisan, and interdisciplinary research on varied aspects of the justice system. The research will come up with inclusive, transparent, and self-correcting mechanisms that encourage accountability across all branches of the government. As part of the partnership, the students of Kautilya School of Public Policy will be engaged through internships and capstone projects with DAKSH, giving them a first-hand experience, aiding a clearer conception of how the system works.

BYJU’s receives funding from Breakthrough Global Foundation

BYJU’S has received $1million in funding from the Breakthrough Global Foundation and Saurabh Gupta to support the company’s COVID-19 initiatives in India. In an effort to provide continuity of education, BYJU’S will utilise the funds under its social impact initiative ‘Education for All’ to support children who have lost their families due to COVID-19 and will provide equal learning opportunities and empower children through tech-enabled learning programmes.

IISER Bhopal scientists invent new technology

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, have invented a new technology that can deliver active molecules to specific sections of proteins. Through their studies on the ‘engineering’ of protein molecules, they have designed a modular platform for the precision engineering of proteins. The chemical modification of proteins is essential for developing therapeutics and diagnostics. The team included Dr. Vishal Rai, Dr. Ram Kumar Mishra, Dr. Sanjeev Shukla, Dr. Srinivasa Rao Adusumalli, Dr. Dattatraya Gautam Rawale, and Dr. Neetu Kalra.

UBS students provide pro bono consultation

Postgraduate students of Universal Business School, Mumbai, provided pro bono consultations to 25 local businesses reeling under the impact of the pandemic. These businesses spanned sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, logistics, hardware, hospitality and apparel. Students from varied undergraduate backgrounds such as engineering, humanities, and science were grouped into multidisciplinary teams each project and consultation involved aspects such as scaling up of business, increasing digital presence, market research for exploring market opportunities, campaigns for launching new products, business process improvement, increasing the customer base through acquisition, customer empathy mapping, service improvement, brand communication and so on.