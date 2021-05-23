Webinar underlines importance of cloud computing

23 May 2021 18:23 IST

SRMIST-The Hindu series focuses on career guidance

As part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021, held in association with The Hindu, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) hosted a webinar on ‘Future World with Cloud Computing Technology’ on Saturday.

Dr. Meenakshi S. Arya, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, SRMIST, opened the session by tracing the evolution of data storage.

Abishek Gupta, Founder and CEO of Hex N Bit, also discussed the need for cloud computing and the important parameters in this domain. He also highlighted the practical aspects of the industry in the future.

Pointing out that “the [hardware] essentials are the same, whether it is traditional servers or computer-based servers and storage in a cloud,” Narayanan Subramaniam, Senior Director of Engineering & Principal Architect Hybrid Cloud Management, Nutanix, said they provide computing, storage and connectivity. He also touched upon the crucial dimension of ethical behaviour — taking into account humanity, social sciences, the environment and so on — when developing future products. The webinar can be watched at https://youtu.be/DLcS66EP7K8.