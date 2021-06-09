Webinar to explore medical education trends

It will include a Q&A session with speakers.

A webinar on the ‘Impact of the Pandemic on Medical Education’ will be held on June 12 at 11 a.m. as part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 webinar series.

The series, organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu Group, spotlights science, engineering, technology, law, humanities, medical health sciences and agriculture courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Dr. Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST); Dr. Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Superspeciality Hospitals, Coimbatore, and Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, are the panellists speaking at the webinar.

The discussion will be moderated by Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau, Tamil Nadu, The Hindu. It will conclude with a Q&A session with the speakers.

Register for the free webinar at http://bit.ly/SRMTHE14 or scan the QR Code.