Webinar to be held for students

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 00:04 IST

Topic will be the role of technology in agriculture courses

A webinar on ‘Role of Technology in Agriculture Courses’ will be held on June 6 at 11 a.m. as part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 series.

The webinar series, organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group, spotlights science, engineering, technology, law, humanities, medical health sciences and agriculture courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace. Dr. Subrat Panda, Chief Technology Officer, AgNext Technologies; Dr. M. Chinnadurai, Dean, SRM College of Agricultural Sciences, SRMIST; and Dr. M. Sanjeevagandhi, Assistant Professor (Environmental Sciences), SRM College of Agricultural Sciences, SRMIST, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Deepa H. Ramakrishnan, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu. To register for the free webinar, visit http: //bit.ly/

SRM

Advertising

Advertising

THE

13 or scan the following QR Code.