Webinar on UPSC exam preparation

June 30, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS), a unit of Chinmaya Mission, and The Hindu Education Plus will present a webinar on preparation for the Union Public Service Commission examination.

The webinar titled ‘Decoding IAS: Conquer the Exam, Achieve Your Dream!’ will be held on July 2 at 11.30 a.m. as part of the career counselling series.

The speakers are N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner; Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu and Jaghadeeshwaran R., Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa region. Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the discussion. To register, visit bit.ly/3Nxe0za or scan the QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

CACS was launched in July 2017 to train candidates for the civil service examinations. It has courses for graduates, working professionals and college students pursuing degree courses. The training is conducted in the classroom and online for a duration ranging from 10 months to three years. Merit-cum-means scholarships are available.

Over 150 students have received coaching and 28 students have been placed in various administrative services. This year’s batch commenced on June 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.