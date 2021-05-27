Webinar on hotel management on May 30

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 21:17 IST

A webinar on ‘Hotel Management: Impact of the Pandemic on the Industry & Way Forward for Students’ will be held as part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 on May 30 at 11 a.m.

The webinar series has been organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group, and spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Damu, celebrity chef; D. Antony Ashok Kumar, Director, Institute of Hotel Management, SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST); and Chef K. Thirugnanasambantham, Principal, Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal, will speak as part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Pankaja Srinivasan, freelance writer, and the webinar will conclude with a Q&A session with the speakers.

To register for the free webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE11 or scan the QR code.