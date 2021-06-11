Webinar on digital technology’s impact on management education

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 00:40 IST

It is being held as part of SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 series

A webinar on ‘How digital technology is changing the curriculum of management education’ will be held on June 13 at 11 a.m. as part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 webinar series.

Organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu Group, the webinar series spotlights science, engineering, technology, law, humanities, medical health sciences, management studies and agriculture courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Dr. V.M. Ponniah, Dean, College of Management, SRMIST; Rupesh Bisht, CEO, Masters Union; and Jasjeet Kaur, Executive Director, Imarticus Learning, will speak at the webinar. The session will be moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, Founder and CEO, AuxoHub. It will conclude with a Q&A session with the speakers.

To register for the free webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE15 or scan the QR Code.