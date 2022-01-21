Education

Webinar on data science MBA on January 23

The International School of Engineering (INSOFE), along withThe Hindu Education Plus,under the Study Abroad series, is presenting a webinar on data science MBA on January 23 at 5 p.m.

‘The Study Abroad Series on Data Science MBA: Study and Work in U.S. or Canada’ will include panelists Dakshinamurthy V. Kolluru, founder and president, INSOFE; Gaurav Agarwal, CEO, Sootsayer Analytics LLC, U.S.A.; and Somagiri Parupalli, vice-president, INSOFE. The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Deputy Editor,The Hindu.

INSOFE offers global Master’s programmes in data science and business analytics to students from diverse education disciplines. The institution’s collaborative Master’s programmes in data science in the U.S. and Canada are for professionals from all walks of life. These dual specialisation Master’s programmes are aimed at providing graduate students and high-tech professionals an opportunity to master foundations of data science and its applications in their chosen field of study.

To participate in the webinar register at:https://bit.ly/3fLKS6A.


