Webinar on ‘COVID-19 and children’ to be hosted on May 24

Focus on precautions, treatment and way forward on vaccination

A webinar on “COVID-19 and children” will be hosted at 5 p.m. on May 24 as part of The Hindu Wellness series.

Presented by Kauvery Hospital, the webinar will focus on COVID-19 and its impact on children, precautions, treatment and the way forward on vaccination for children.

The panelists include D. Senguttuvan, Chief Consultant Pediatrician, and D. Suresh Chelliah, Senior Consultant Pediatrician, Kauvery Hospital, Trichy and Janani Sankar, Senior Consultant Pediatrician, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, Chennai.

Zubeda Hamid, Special Correspondent, The Hindu, will be the moderator. Participants may register through http://bit.ly/KAUTHE3 or scan the QR code.