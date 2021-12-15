Webinar on art integrated learning to be held on December 17

Chennai

15 December 2021 23:12 IST

Aim is to develop cognitive, socio-emotional domains

A webinar on ‘Art Integrated learning’ presented by Pidilite and Fevicreate Idea Labs along with The Hindu EducationPlus will be held on December 17 at 5 p.m.

Envisaged as a pedagogy applicable to all levels of school education, Art Integrated Learning (AIL) is a framework of experiential learning which aims to develop the cognitive, socio-emotional and psychomotor domains of the learner.

In AIL, art becomes a key to understanding concepts within a subject in the curriculum and becomes the medium of teaching and learning.

It has opened spaces for the existence of learning that is both inter-disciplinary and holistic in nature, at multiple levels.

Gautam Suri, president, Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries Ltd; Rajesh Mahajan, Principal, Jan Gan Man English Secondary School, and Arundhati Ghosh, Executive Director, India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), will speak as part of a panel moderated by Soma Basu, Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/FEVITH or scan the QR Code.