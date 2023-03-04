Web 3 and its impact on education

March 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Web3 is the new generation of the Internet that is highly useful for websites and many other applications. It is also referred to as the “Semantic Web” or “3D Web”. It adds new meaning to the existing content and various developing methods and helps to interact easily with the current environment. Web3 technology is a concept built with a complete decentralised ecosystem that uses the power of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and emerging Blockchain technology. It collectively resolves many online system problems effectively. It not only keeps users’ data but also compensates them for their time on the Internet.

Web3 is changing the way education takes place on the digital medium. Students can now learn from anywhere and continue their education while moving from one place to another. This offers them more independence in learning as tools such as AI, Metaverse, ML will streamline access to knowledge. Further, students can create engaging content using virtual spaces and also have to spend significantly less time gathering and integrating the knowledge they acquire.

Benefits

Web3 enables the ability to find information more quickly and easily and thus has many benefits for students. Some of these are as follows:

Reduced expenditure: It significantly reduces the expenses incurred earlier to access information. Every device connected to the Internet will give access to much knowledge.

Intelligent search: Web 3’s smart search technology offers customised search capabilities, allowing learners to explore only user-specific helpful information. Thus, students will spend less time in information gathering but will have easy access to a wide range

Teaching differently: Teachers can develop more engaging and complex content for assignments using various resources, which will help students develop their creativity.

Personalised administration: Learning administration can be personalised to offer information on degrees and courses to learners. Credits can also be transferred online to each learner across the globe. Students can easily evaluate the universities and colleges that offer the courses or certifications they want to explore.

Drawbacks

While there are many benefits, there is also a flip side. First, Web 3 may not be effective for beginners. Take the example of a Maths student. If a beginner is given a calculator, he can make calculations quickly but he may not have developed the basic mathematical skills. A beginner using Web 3 will be in a similar situation. Second, students using web applications should be aware of information and security issues. Else, it may lead to the loss of personal data and breach of confidentiality. Finally, Web 3 technology can be run only on more advanced machines. This may be expensive and not all students will be able to afford it.

While the advent of Web 3 makes access to information easy, it is often limited to the big cities. Students in rural areas who may not have enough connectivity or access to intelligent devices may be left behind. We need to ensure that facilities are provided so that they are also able to access Web 3 and create a better future for themselves.

The writer is CEO and MD, Jetking Infotrain