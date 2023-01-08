January 08, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Q / I am in Class 12 (Commerce). I am passionate about sports, especially football. I would like to pursue courses related to sports at the degree level. Are there any? What are the career prospects? Pranay

A / Dear Pranay,

A / There are many courses at the undergraduate level. Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.). B.PE., B.Sc. in Sports Science and Nutrition, B.Sc. in Physical Education and Sports Science, B.Sc. in Sports Science, BBA in Sports Management, BA in Sports Management. These degrees come with a wealth of career options and there is a growing demand for experts. Sports Science graduates become coaches, psychologists, agents, sports government workers, and personal trainers. Some of the highest-paying jobs are that Sports Statistician, Professional/Personal Instructor, Sports Director, and Trainer/Coach.

Q / I did my graduation in Civil Engineering and am working as a software engineer. Now, I am interested in pursuing a Master’s in CyberSecurity abroad. Will I be able to do that? Yadukrishna

A / Dear Yadukrishna,

A / As far as I am aware, you need a Bachelor’s degree in IT or CS with a minimum of one to two years of experience in network security, familiarity with Unix, Linux, and Windows OS, Knowledge about SaaS models and Cloud Computing, certifications like security+, network+, certified ethical hacker and so on. Please write to the colleges and the universities that you want to apply to and ask them for their pre-requisites and application criteria so that you can be prepared.

Q / I am a student of Class 12 (Commerce without Maths). I am confused about my career options as I have not chosen Science like others. I am interested in Business and Finance but feel I won’t be successful. What should I do? Nikhil

A / Dear Nikhil,

A / Life is long enough for you to learn what it takes to become successful. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You can always learn and ace subjects such as Business and Finance. Some of the top courses that you can consider after Class 12 are B.Com, B.Com (Hons), BBA, LLB, CA, CMA and CS.

Q / I am studying for NEET. I was interested in Fashion Designing but my family pushed me to take this stream. Now I am not performing well in mock tests and am afraid I might not be able to have a successful career. What should I do? Ishaan

A / Dear Ishaan,

A / I am so sorry that you have been pushed into making a career choice that you do not like, enjoy or have any interest in. Do a career profile and a personality assessment from a credible career counselor to assess your skills, aptitude, and interests. Also, try to speak with your parents again (if needed with a mediator/counselor) and see if they will reconsider and support your choice.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.