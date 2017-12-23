Ways to boost your confidence

Are you debilitated by lack of self-confidence? Do you believe that even if you possess the skills and the required knowledge to succeed in your goals, your lack of confidence becomes a barrier to your success? Even at the heights of one’s career, people are still plagued by thoughts of self-doubt. However, you should always keep in mind that while in some areas you might not be self-assured, there are others where you shine as well. Getting to grips with any new set of skills requires a huge amount of work. And there would be times, when you might have to struggle. But you should also remember that confidence is a learned trait and not something one is born with. Even if you lack self-confidence, you can develop it by breaking down the confidence barriers.

Given below are some of the ways to overcome the confidence barrier. However, neither waving a magic wand and hoping to become confident overnight nor reading them and putting them on the back burner would help. What you need to do is practise them and with time you too can become a confident person.

Abstain from comparisons

Comparing yourself to others is toxic. It destroys your confidence and makes you feel small. Stop comparing and start focussing on your own life. Keep moving in the direction of your goals and aspirations without worrying about what others are doing. Comparisons are unhealthy and should be avoided at all costs.

Set realistic goals

Having big dreams and hoping to reach the stars is wonderful. But it is equally important to understand that having enormous goals can undermine your confidence level. It is thus important to set small and realistic goals. Achieving small milestones can boost your confidence level and gradually help you achieve big dreams as well.

Self love, not self-criticism

Criticising yourself for everything, thinking negatively about yourself, feeling you are not enough can lead to emotional turmoil and low self-esteem. Remember to love yourself first. Practise self-love, honour your needs and desires and believe in yourself. Don’t be critical of yourself. Be compassionate and forgiving to overcome the confidence barrier.

Fight your fears

Your fear is your greatest enemy. It can steal your confidence and make you helpless. It can hinder you from achieving your goals. It is thus important that you learn to face your fears and fight them. A fearless mind is a confident mind.

Savour your accomplishments

Instead of constantly bashing yourself and thinking that you are not enough, spend more time pondering over your accomplishments. There are innumerable instances where you would have achieved success. Focus on your achievements and successes and take pride in that.

Have faith in your abilities

Nothing is more important than believing in yourself. If you believe you can, you definitely will? All you need to do is put in your best and have faith in your abilities. Only a positive mindset can foster a positive outcome. Believing in yourself not only brings you happiness but also boosts your self-confidence.

Empower yourself with knowledge

Rather than ruminating over you negative qualities, do something productive. Indulge in reading and gaining knowledge. Empowering yourself with knowledge is the best strategy for building self-confidence. More knowledge gives you more confidence and definitely an edge over others.

Take control of your thoughts

If you are constantly nurturing negative thoughts, you will slowly become what you are preaching inside your head. It is very important to take control of your thoughts. Whenever your mind is surrounded with negative ideas, switch them to positive thoughts. This will enhance your confidence and build your emotional as well as mental health.

Invest in yourself

Last but not the least, you should invest in yourself. Go the extra mile to work on yourself. If you feel that you are not good at certain tasks, take time to master them.

Consider the possible setbacks that pull you from your goals or infuse negative thoughts and work on them. Investing in yourself is another positive step towards overcoming the confidence barrier.

The author is Director, Aakash Institute.