Published - October 15, 2024 11:51 am IST

Deepalakshmi K 9517

“What you need to know while applying for Grad school abroad” Our expert panel, featuring Mrinalini Batra, Founder & CEO of International Education Exchange, and S. Anil Kumar, CEO of Jodi365.com, share valuable tips on selecting grad schools, navigating the application process, and securing funding. They also discuss market trends and address questions like “What comes after grad school?”

Mrinalini Batra, a graduate of electrical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, went on to earn her Master’s in computer science from Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey. With over 30 years of experience, she has guided Indian students to prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Columbia, UPenn, and Oxford.

S. Anil Kumar holds a BTech from IIT Madras, a Master’s from the University of Iowa, a PhD from the University of Michigan, and an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He shares his personal experiences.

