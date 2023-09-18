How anganwadis in Haryana, U.P. are transforming preschool learning

September 18, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Did you know that 85% of a child’s brain development occurs by the age of six?

For the first time under the National Education Policy, India is pushing for children from age three onwards to be admitted in government-run playschools.

As per the NEP, free preschool education can be imparted in four ways: through Anganwadis either located within government schools, or as stand-alone entities, through government schools that have a preschool, or through stand-alone preschools.

In Haryana, the Anganwadi system is the most popular way of disseminating play-way-based learning.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in his 2020-21 budget speech that 4,000 Anganwadis (of 25,000) would be converted into preschools.

One of the biggest challenges for the Haryana government was to have an adequate, good quality alternative to private preschools for younger children.

Hence, several Anganwadi centres in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been doubled as preschools.

Read the full story here.

Reporting, Voiceover and videos: Maitri Porecha

Images: R V Moorthy

Production: Yuvasree S