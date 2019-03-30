Warehouse of knowledge

What is the meaning of ‘not my first rodeo’? (N Bhanu, Hyderabad)

First, let us deal with the pronunciation of ‘rodeo’. The ‘rod’ is pronounced like the word ‘road’ and the ‘eo’; sounds like the ‘io’ in ‘radio’. One way of pronouncing the word is ‘ROAD-i-yo’ — with the stress on the first syllable. A rodeo is an event in which people, usually cowboys, get a chance to display their various skills - riding a bull or a horse, wrestling a cow, roping a calf, etc. The people who take part in these rodeos are usually highly skilled and experienced. Therefore, when someone tells you something and you respond by saying, “This is not my first rodeo” or “This ain’t my first rodeo”, what you are suggesting is that this is not the first time you are doing something. You are experienced, and therefore, the other individual need not worry because you know what it is you are doing. The expression is mostly used in informal contexts in American English.

Sunil is not at all worried about tomorrow’s presentation. He’s made many before. This is not his first rodeo.

Don’t worry. Hema is not going to be nervous. This ain’t her first rodeo. She’s been in several finals before this.

What is the difference between ‘godown’ and ‘warehouse’? (K Manjula, Trichy)

In terms of meaning, very little. Both words can refer to a relatively large building that can be used to store materials of different kinds. Native speakers of English also use the word ‘warehouse’ to refer to any large store, retail or wholesale, which sells a product at a low price. Although the two words are listed in most dictionaries, all of them suggest that ‘godown’ is mostly limited to eastern Asia; it is most frequently used in India. Some dictionaries define it as ‘Indian English for warehouse’. ‘Godown’ is seldom used in native varieties of English; in fact, most native speakers may not even be aware of its existence. Unlike ‘godown’, the word ‘warehouse’ can be used as a verb as well.

Atul’s company specialises in building warehouses/godowns.

The students went to a discount electronic warehouse to buy their computer.

If you ask me, it makes more sense to warehouse our entire inventory in one place.

How is the word ‘behemoth’ pronounced? (Rajesh Trivedi, Jaipur)

This rather formal word consists of three syllables. The first ‘e’ sounds like the ‘i’ in ‘sit’, ‘bit’ and ‘kit’; the second sounds like the ‘ee’ in ‘bees’, ‘sees’; and ‘knees’. The final syllable is pronounced like the word ‘moth’. The word is pronounced ‘bi-HEE-moth’ with the stress on the second syllable. According to scholars, the word comes from the Hebrew ‘b’hemah’ meaning ‘beast’. People believe ‘behemoth’ was first used to refer to the hippopotamus. When the word was borrowed into English, it was used to refer to any large animal. With the passage of time, however, the word began to be used with anything that was enormous in size and very powerful. For example, it is very common nowadays to refer to a huge organisation as a behemoth.

It’s about time that the auto industry stopped manufacturing such gas guzzling behemoths.

If the two companies merge, it’ll result in a behemoth that most industrialists will fear.

