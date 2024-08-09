The Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) distributed free laptops to 74 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in its campus in north Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a simple programme organised in the campus in Kalaburagi on August 9, Dr. Baswaraj Gadgay, Director of Kalaburagi Regional Centre of VTU, handed over the laptops to the students who are pursuing various courses in the Kalaburagi campus.

Dr. Gadgay commended VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vidyashankar S., Registrar Dr. B. E. Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. T. N. Sreenivas, Finance Officer Dr. Prashant Nayaka G., Liasioning Officer Dr. Prahlad Rathod for their decision to give laptops to students belonging to marginal communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The VTU, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vidyashankar S., is committed to safeguarding the interests of the socially and economically backward communities. Distributing laptops to SC and ST students is one of the proactive initiatives that the VTU has taken to bring positive change in the lives of students from the weaker sections. I hope that the laptops, which are of high configuration and good build quality, will go a long way in helping the students shape their careers,” Mr. Gadgay said.

He added that the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of the VTU has more SC and ST students as compared to other regional centres of VTU.

The event was attended by all the special officers, programme coordinators, staff and students. Prof. Rahul Moolbharati, the SC/ST Liaison Officer of the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of the VTU, coordinated the event, which was hosted by Dr. Shivaraman Goud, Department of MBA, VTU Kalaburagi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.