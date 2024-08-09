ADVERTISEMENT

VTU Kalaburagi Regional Centre distributes free laptops to SC and ST students in campus in north Karnataka

Updated - August 09, 2024 05:06 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 05:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dr. Baswaraj Gadgay, Director of Kalaburagi Regional Centre of VTU, handed over the laptops to the students who are pursuing various courses in the Kalaburagi campus

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) distributed free laptops to 74 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in its campus in Kalaburagi on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) distributed free laptops to 74 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in its campus in north Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a simple programme organised in the campus in Kalaburagi on August 9, Dr. Baswaraj Gadgay, Director of Kalaburagi Regional Centre of VTU, handed over the laptops to the students who are pursuing various courses in the Kalaburagi campus.

Dr. Gadgay commended VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vidyashankar S., Registrar Dr. B. E. Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. T. N. Sreenivas, Finance Officer Dr. Prashant Nayaka G., Liasioning Officer Dr. Prahlad Rathod for their decision to give laptops to students belonging to marginal communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The VTU, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vidyashankar S., is committed to safeguarding the interests of the socially and economically backward communities. Distributing laptops to SC and ST students is one of the proactive initiatives that the VTU has taken to bring positive change in the lives of students from the weaker sections. I hope that the laptops, which are of high configuration and good build quality, will go a long way in helping the students shape their careers,” Mr. Gadgay said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He added that the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of the VTU has more SC and ST students as compared to other regional centres of VTU.

The event was attended by all the special officers, programme coordinators, staff and students. Prof. Rahul Moolbharati, the SC/ST Liaison Officer of the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of the VTU, coordinated the event, which was hosted by Dr. Shivaraman Goud, Department of MBA, VTU Kalaburagi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US