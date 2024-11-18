Vidyalaxmi education loan scheme: List of eligible institutions, comparison with other schemes

PM Vidyalaxmi, the new scheme for education loans for students, differs from previous such central government schemes in the number of institutions eligible, mode of processing of loans, the income cap, and the amount of money to be disbursed. The government has said that students who have gained admission in 860 quality higher education institutions, as defined by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), are eligible for the loans. Below are searchable tables that we have parsed so students can check if the institution of their choice is eligible for the loan.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new Central Sector Scheme, PM Vidyalaxmi, on November 6, 2024. It seeks to provide financial support to meritorious students in their pursuit of higher education.

A government press release says that a student who secures admission in any of the 860 Quality Higher Education Institutions (QHEIs) will be eligible to get collateral-free, guarantor-free loan from banks and financial institutions to cover the full amount of tuition fees and other expenses related to the course. The scheme will potentially cover 22 lakh students, a Ministry of Education spokesperson said.

For loans up to ₹ 7.5 lakh, the student will receive a credit guarantee of 75%, enabling banks to extend education loans to students. In addition, for students with annual family income of up to ₹ 8 lakh, and not eligible for benefits under any other government scholarship or interest-subvention schemes, 3% interest subvention for loans up to ₹ 10 lakh will be provided during the moratorium period.

The interest subvention support will be given to one lakh students every year. Preference will be given to students from government institutions who have opted for technical or professional courses. “An outlay of ₹3,600 crore has been made during 2024-25 to 2030-31, and 7 lakh fresh students are expected to get the benefit of this interest subvention during the period,” the Ministry added.

Which are the eligible HEIs?

The scheme will be applicable to all government and private institutions ranked within the top 100 in NIRF rankings in overall list as well as all institutions in the category-specific and domain-specific lists. In addition, all State government-run HEIs placed between 101 and 200 in the rankings and all Central government-governed institutions will be eligible. This list will be refreshed annually with the latest NIRF rankings.

Professor O R S Rao, Chancellor, ICFAI University, Sikkim, who helped to compile the list of universities eligible for the scheme, says the list does not feature 860 unique institutes as some are ranked in multiple categories. An institute has to register for the ranking as a prerequisite to feature in the rankings. While some institutions apply to a single category, some others apply for multiple categories and hence feature on more than one list.

As a rule, data availability of a minimum of three years for the course is mandatory for consideration in the rankings. So universities with courses started only two years ago are not considered.

While the government has specified that they will include State government-run HEIs placed between 101 and 200, this year the NIRF ranks only 50 state government-run HEIs overall for all ranking categories. This year, when compared to 2023, the rankings have introduced a few new categories, like skill and open universities. These, however, are not eligible to be covered by the Vidyalaxmi scheme, says Prof. Rao.

Prof. Rao lauds the interest subsidies, the digital-first approach and collateral-free and guarantor-free offerings of the loans. He says that a speedier approval and disbursement of the loans is needed as the 2024-25 academic year is already underway. There is also a need for more clarity and transparency in the modus operandi for approval of the loan applications and selection of beneficiaries for interest subvention.

Comparison to previous schemes

Digital - Students can apply for the loans through the dedicated Vidyalaxmi portal, which simplifies the loan applications and links with all major public sector as well as private banks and also facilitates tracking of their loan status. Furthermore, funds disbursement leverages Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallets and E-vouchers.

Income groups: While previous schemes such as the Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme (CSIS) and the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL) under the PM-USP offered benefits to low-income groups, Vidyalaxmi scheme expands coverage to middle-income families too, irrespective of other factors such as caste. Vidyalaxmi has a higher income cut-off.

Eligible institutions: For the CSIS and CGFSEL, the eligible institutions needed to be accredited with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The institutes approved by Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Bar Council of India (BCI) too were considered along with Institutions conferred the status of National Importance (INI) and Centrally funded Institutions. With 820 universities of NAAC and 15,501 colleges, along with 3,348 NBA Institutions, the total was about 20,000 institutions. Hence there has been a drastic reduction in the case of Vidyalaxmi that covers only 860 NIRF ranked eligible.

The breakup of 860 HEIs for Vidyalaxmi scheme from NIRF is as follows: Overall Ranking 100, Universities 100, State Universities 50, Engineering Colleges 100, Degree Colleges 100, Management Colleges 100, Pharmacy Colleges 100, Architecture & Planning Colleges 40, Law Colleges 40, Medical Colleges 50, Dental Colleges 40, and Agriculture and Allied Sector Colleges 40. There is considerable overlap in the lists and the total number of unique institutions is less than 600.

Overall rankings

The NIRF rankings have an overall category in which 200 institutions are ranked. Indian Institute of Technology Madras retained its first position in the Overall Category of India Rankings 2024 for the sixth consecutive year, i.e. from 2019 to 2024. The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore too has retained its second position in the category for the sixth consecutive time. IISc was ranked at first position in the Overall Category in 2017 and 2018.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the overall rankings list.

Universities

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has retained its first position for the past nine years consecutively in the Universities Category of India Rankings 2024, i.e., from 2016 to 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi too retained its second position in the category for the past eight consecutive year. It was ranked at third position in the Universities Category in 2016.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the Universities category.

State public universities

Anna University stands at 1st position in the State Public Universities Category of India Rankings 2024. Jadavpur University which stands at second position has two campuses, the main campus at Jadavpur and the new campus at Salt Lake.

Savitribai Phule Pune University ranks at third position. It houses 46 academic departments, and has about 307 recognized research institutes and 612 affiliated colleges offering graduate and undergraduate courses.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the State public universities category.

Engineering colleges

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras retained its first position in Engineering subject for the nineth consecutive year, i.e. from 2016 to 2024. a. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi retained its second position in the category for the sixth consecutive year, i.e. from 2019 to 2024. IIT Delhi was ranked at third position in 2018 and at fourth position in 2016 and 2017 in Engineering discipline.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the engineering institutions category.

Degree colleges

The Hindu College, one of the oldest colleges in Delhi stands at the first position in the College Category of 2024. It was ranked at second position in 2019, 2022 and 2023 and at third position in 2020. Miranda House, residential college for women is a women’s Institute of Delhi University. It stands at the second position in the category for 2024 and had retained the first position for seven consecutive year from 2017 to 2023.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the degree colleges category.

Management colleges

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the second IIM to be established in the country, retained its first position in Management subject for the fifth consecutive year from 2020 to 2024. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore retained its second position in the Management discipline of for the fifth consecutive year from 2020 to 2024.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the management domain.

Pharmacy colleges

Jamia Hamdard, a “Deemed to be University” first established in 1906 as a small Unani clinic stands at first position in Pharmacy discipline in 2024. It was earlier ranked at first position for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the pharmacy domain.

Architecture and planning colleges

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) retained its first position in Architecture domain for the fourth consecutive year from 2021 to 2024. The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur stands at second position.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the domain of architecture and planning.

Law colleges

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) retained its first position in the Law subject for the seventh consecutive year, from 2018 to 2024. The National Law University, Delhi has retained its second position

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the domain of law.

Medical colleges

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has retained its first position in the Medical subject the since last seven consecutive years. PGIMER Chandigarh has retained its second position.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the medical domain.

Dental colleges

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences retained its first position in Dental subject of India for the third consecutive year. The Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal retained its second position.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in dental colleges.

Agriculture and allied sector

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) retained its first position in the Agriculture and Allied Sectors in India for the second consecutive year. ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) retained its second position.

Search below to see if the institution of your choices qualifies for the scheme in the Agriculture domain