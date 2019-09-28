Video cafe

Technology and Future of the Human Brain

“What is technology doing to our brain?” was a general question often received by neuroscientist Tara Swart. In her TEDx Talk, she puts forth the same question to the audience. Technology has the ability to influence and shape the human brain, which gives rise to the next question — what will the future of the human brain be? Technology pushes a person to the space of ambiguity and disorientation, where people are unaware of what the future holds.

Technology holds many positives that can make lives meaningful. She further adds that technology had reached a stage where it would outsmart the human brain for, though it is one of the greatest innovations, it affects people’s memory and concentration.

Swart further adds that technology has affected different generations differently. To harness the uncertainty of this ambiguous space, we must focus on how amazing our brain is and its change in response to what goes on around, and we can conclude that technology could make us better human beings.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBDablzQ9ts