Video cafe

Time-lapse of the Future: A Journey to the End of Time

A recording of Stephen Hawking’s voice in the middle of the video remarks, “What we do now and in the next few years will profoundly affect the next thousand years.”

This time-lapse video paints a picture of how the future of our planet might unfold. The video starts with a satellite view of Earth as it looks now. As the video progresses, it shows all the possible changes that might occur in the future. We see drastic rise in sea levels, supervolcano eruptions, deadly gamma ray bursts, among several other disasters. The video features the voice of several scientists who talk about our planet’s bleak future. “The universe has only just begun.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uD4izuDMUQA