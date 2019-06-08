Video Cafe

How I disciplined myself

Staying constantly dedicated seems hard? Turns out, self-discipline is a lot more easier than forcing yourself to be hyper-productive every other week. “It is almost impossible to be hyper-productive for a long period. The only way to achieve a big goal is to achieve a little bit of it every single day,” is something this animated explainer video by Proactive Thinker enlightens you about.

The problem with achievements is that, when you set a goal, it seems like you have a lot of time to achieve it. In your personal life, you are accountable only to yourself, which is why most people keep pushing their personal deadlines. “The notion of turning your life into a strict routine might seem very boring, but that is the only way to stay productive on a day to day basis,” the video goes on to say. It also lists factors that affect productivity, and propounds solutions.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/RHqxT4bEUkk