Uttarakhand to start medical education in Hindi from next year

Expert committee will study the model implemented in Madhya Pradesh and prepare a draft syllabus, says Health Minister

Medical Students during the launch of country’s first Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Inspired by Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand to start medical education in Hindi, said Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The State aims to start the Hindi curriculum, parallel to the English one, from the next academic session, in all subjects.

“The real aim of new [National] Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is to promote Hindi and regional languages. Uttarakhand is a State where 70% students have their education, till intermediate (12th), in Hindi. Having books for professional education like MBBS and engineering in Hindi will help these students,” Mr. Rawat told The Hindu.

Uttarakhand at present has four government medical colleges in Dehradun, Srinagar (Pauri), Haldwani and Almora. The State has a total of 525 MBBS seats, of which 85% are reserved for the students of Uttarakhand and 15% are for students from outside the State.

In three private medical colleges in the State, with 150 seats each, 50% seats are reserved for State students and 50% for all India.

To prepare the syllabus of MBBS in Hindi, the Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee, which will form the draft of the same after studying the syllabus implemented in the medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. C.M.S. Rawat, Principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar (Pauri) is the chairman of the committee that has Dr. A.K. Singh, Professor of Haldwani Medical College, and Dr. Hari Shankar Pandey as members. Dr. Daulat Singh from Government Doon Medical College is the Member Secretary of the committee.

Elaborating on how the work of preparing the syllabus in Hindi will start, Dr. C.M.S. Rawat said that the committee will study the syllabus prepared by MP, which at present is teaching three subjects of medical education in Hindi.

“We will see how they have done the translation and then we will also translate the syllabus of medical education. The aim is to give an option to students to study in both Hindi and English from the next academic session, in all subjects,” he added.