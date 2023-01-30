Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of colleges in India followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka: AISHE report

January 30, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of colleges in the country, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to the government's All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21.

The top 10 states in terms of the number of colleges in India include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Kerala, each having at least 29 or more colleges per lakh population.

According to the survey report released by the Ministry of Education, in Uttar Pradesh, there are 8,114 colleges and for every one lakh population there are 32 colleges.

"Similarly, Maharashtra comes second with 4,532 colleges and 34 colleges per lakh population. Karnataka comes at third position with 4,233 colleges and 62 colleges per lakh population, whereas Rajasthan is at fourth position with 3,694 colleges and 40 colleges per lakh population. Tamil Nadu comes at fifth position with 2,667 colleges and has college density of 40," the report said.

"Madhya Pradesh comes at sixth position with 2,610 colleges and 29 colleges per lakh population, whereas Andhra Pradesh is at seventh position with 2,601 colleges and 49 colleges per lakh population. At eighth position Gujarat has 2,267 colleges and 31 colleges for every one lakh population," it added.

The survey report pointed out most of the colleges run only undergraduate level programmes. Only 2.9 per cent of colleges run PhD level programmes and 55.2 per cent run postgraduate level programmes.

"There are 35.8% of colleges, which run only a single programme, out of which 82.2% are privately managed. Among these, 30.9% of colleges run B.Ed courses only. The majority of colleges are smaller in terms of enrolment. 23.6% of the colleges are having enrolment less than 100 and 48.5% of the colleges have a student strength of 100 to 500 which means that 65.1% of the colleges enrol less than 500 students.

"Only 4% of colleges have an enrolment of more than 3,000. Out of 41,600 responding colleges, 8,903 (21.4%) are government colleges, 5,658 (13.3%) are private (aided) and 27,039 (65%) are private (unaided)," it said.

The Ministry of Education has been conducting All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in Indian territory and imparting higher education in the country.

The survey collects detailed information on different parameters such as student enrolment, teachers' data, infrastructural information, financial information, etc.

For the first time, in AISHE 2020-21, the higher education institutions, or HEIs, have filled the data online through the Web Data Capture Format (DCF) developed by the Department of Higher Education with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).