Using comics and graphic narratives in the classroom

Comics and graphic narratives offer unique ways to engage students in learning across subjects such as History, Science, and Social Studies. The blend of images and text allows for the exploration of complex ideas in a visually stimulating and accessible format. While the value of comics in education has seen growing recognition, their use can still spark debate. However, as visual culture becomes increasingly dominant, educators are embracing this medium to meet the changing ways students learn.

Surprisingly, the use of comic books in the classroom remains a somewhat divisive topic in pedagogy, especially considering that comics, like all forms of cultural production, serve an ideological, and consequently, a pedagogical function in society. The academic and pedagogical respectability of comic books is a phenomenon that arguably began in the 1990s, before which comic books were considered vulgar and corrupting, referred to as “a 10-cent plague” in the post-World War II U.S., and suppressed by the Comics Code just before the rise of television as the dominant force of mass culture.

Multimodal forms

Just as Walter Benjamin argued that the emergence of cinema had an underlying function of acclimatising our senses to modernity, comic books too, through ‘Ekphrasis’ — a convergence of different art forms — reconstruct the grammar of visual culture. With the rise of visual and digital media in the 21st century, educational settings are increasingly incorporating the comic form. Comic books, graphic novels, graffiti, street art, memes and Manga— these are just a few examples of how the younger generation engages with culture. It’s only logical to include these multimodal forms of communication, given their growing credibility, in today’s classrooms. This acknowledgment should ideally extend beyond the confines of the English literature classroom, where comic books have become an indispensable fixture, and ‘Graphic Novels’ like Art Spiegelman’s Maus, Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis, and Sarnath Banerjee’s Corridor have solidified their place in the canon of ‘new literatures’.

This is, of course, after Art Spiegelman’s Maus (1980-1991) revolutionised the cultural landscape as a Holocaust trauma narrative presented in the form of a comic book. Trauma narratives, within the category of “Graphic Novels,” have acquired significant prestige, with works by artists like Alison Bechdel, Joe Sacco, and Marjane Satrapi receiving critical and scholarly attention. This significance stems from the fact that the term “comics” historically connoted humour, drawing from a tradition where comedy was often considered inferior to tragedy in literary criticism dating back to Aristotle. Scholars in the field of comics studies, such as Catherine Labio, argue that the term “Graphic Novel” serves to appropriate and sanitise the subversive qualities traditionally associated with lowbrow comic books. This appropriation aims to confer a sense of “respectability” onto comics by aligning them with the literary genre of the novel. As such, a more fitting term, proposed by Hilary Chute, is “graphic narrative.”

Diversity

As a fundamentally interdisciplinary field, graphic narratives are essential in the context of a liberal arts education. However, the predominant approach to teaching comic books in the classroom often centres disproportionately on Scott McCloud’s influential book Understanding Comics: The Invisible Art (1993). In our postcolonial context, we must also use more immediate approaches that go beyond McCloud’s claim of portraying a “blank slate,” which perpetuates a universalising subject position.

The need of the hour is a more diverse pedagogy of comics that encompasses a spectrum of experiences, including those related to race, gender, caste, and ability. Bhimayana (2011), a picture book adaptation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Waiting for Visa, featuring illustrations by artists Durgabai Vyam and Subhash Vyam, serves as an exemplary mode in the Indian context. Indian graphic narratives such as Bhimayana, Kari (2008) andMunnu: A Boy From Kashmir (2015) explore caste, trauma and gender through juxtapositions of image and text and introducing liminal layers of meaning through panels, gutter space, thought bubbles, and speech balloons. Indeed, graphic narratives have emerged as a divergent mode of representation challenging the dominance of realist verisimilitude in Indian Writing in English.

Recognising the importance of the comic form in pedagogy, the NCERT curated a list of 100 comic books aligned with chapters of textbooks from classes three to 12 in 2021. In 2023, UNESCO and NCERT collaborated to launch the comic book Let’s Move Forward, addressing diverse themes such as mental health, gender equality, sanitation, prevention and management of substance abuse, reproductive health and HIV prevention, and responsible social media behaviour.

Although the recognition of comics as high art remains primarily an urban and elite phenomenon in India, comics as mass culture continue to thrive. Publications by Raduga, Indrajal, Diamond, and Raj comics have attained the status of classics. Considering that the future is visual, it is evident that comics are here to stay in the classroom, whether they are prescribed in syllabi or concealed within textbooks.

The writer teaches literature in the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, RV University, Bengaluru.