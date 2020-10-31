Be an agent of change

31 October 2020 14:01 IST

When it comes to upskilling, soft skills are as essential as domain knowledge

Technology has been the driving force behind some of the biggest innovations in the past few decades and has proved its worth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tech-fuelled industries of today want people with up-to-date skills. Therefore it is good for students to not only refresh their knowledge but also learn something new.

Given the multitude of certified and non-certified, paid and free courses available online, one can choose according to one’s capacity and time available. According to studies and market research, skills in cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, mobile app development, video production, audio production, UX design, SEO/SEM marketing, blockchain, industrial design, digital journalism and animation will be the most in-demand over the next decade.

When it comes to upskilling, soft skills are as essential as domain knowledge. Hence, managers who need to work well with a team need to develop soft skills like sales leadership, analysis, translation, people management, creativity, collaboration, adaptability, time management and persuasion.

For a truly re-imagined business, it is critical that those with technical and soft skills become true agents of change. Upskilling ensures that one’s skillsets won’t become obsolete.

The writer is Managing Director, Shahani Group