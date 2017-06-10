UPSC 2018 exam dates announced

The Union Public Service Commission has announced dates for the 2018 Civil Services (Preliminary) exams.

The exams will be conducted on June 03, 2018.

The date of notification is February 2, 2018 and the last date for the receipt of applications is March 6, 2018.

The dates for other examinations like the Engineering Services (Preliminary) exams, Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) exams, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination among others have also been announced.

Click here for the full schedule.