UPSC 2018 exam dates announced

The Union Public Service Commission has announced dates for the 2018 Civil Services (Preliminary) exams.
The exams will be conducted on June 03, 2018.
The date of notification is February 2, 2018 and the last date for the receipt of applications is March 6, 2018.
The dates for other examinations like the Engineering Services (Preliminary) exams, Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) exams, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination among others have also been announced.
Click here for the full schedule.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor