U.P. board result 2024: Class 10, class 12 results expected soon

April 20, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced that the results of the high school and intermediate board examinations for the year 2024 will be declared today at 2:00 pm.

The results for class 10 and 12 exams for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate examinations, which began on February 22, can be checked on the websites of the Secondary Education Council at upmsp.edu.in and the NIC website at upresults.nic.in. The information has also been given to the Chief Election Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, by the Board.

As per the U.P. board, more than 55 lakh candidates will participate in the Atate board examination this year.

Earlier, the State board implemented a comprehensive strategy to maintain the integrity of the examination process. Admit cards, complete with QR codes, have been distributed to all candidates, ensuring secure identification. More than three lakh exam invigilators have been deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the Center administrator, external Center administrator, and static magistrate, has been established to open question paper packets at examination centers, aiming to prevent any malpractices. Any deviation from this protocol will result in disciplinary actions against all three individuals.

To combat cheating, the Special Task Force (STF), local intelligence department, and police have been mobilized. The monitoring extends to social media, with the creation of the Quick Response Team (QRT) to swiftly address any irregularities online.

A robust monitoring system comprising 1297 Sector Magistrates, 430 Zonal Magistrates, 75 State-level observers, and 416 mobile squads has been established to oversee the examination process.

