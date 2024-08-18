University of York: A Russell Group institution that excels in science and tech

Located in a historic cathedral city with Roman origins, the University of York, a relatively younger university in the United Kingdom, with strengths in cutting edge science and technology, has embarked on steps for forging collaborations with reputable institutions of higher learning in India.

A member of the Russell Group, an association of 24 prestigious public research universities, its founders had established the University of York in 1963 as an institution that exists for public good. “This legacy is reflected in the university’s dedication to providing opportunities for higher education to diverse populations, a commitment that has only strengthened over time,” according to Charlie Jeffrey, its Vice Chancellor and president.

When asked about the university’s academic strengths, Professor Jeffery identified several key areas where the institution is recognised as a “world leader”. One such area is the Institute for Safe Autonomy, which focuses on robotics, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence. The Institute’s work is not limited to technological advancements but extends to ensuring the safety of these systems from regulatory and ethical perspectives. “We are interested not simply in the technology but in the safety of those systems, both in a technological and regulatory sense,” he remarked.

Another area of distinction is industrial biotechnology, which Professor Jeffery described as central to regional economic development. “It is about how you can get added value from things that we grow and use those both to feed people and to replace fossil fuels as feedstocks for chemicals,” he explained. This field, along with quantum technologies—especially quantum communications, which enhance encryption security—and structural biology, places the university at the forefront of scientific research

The Vice-Chancellor also noted the university’s innovation in digital creativity, an area where traditional creative arts are now intersecting with cutting-edge computer science and digital technology. “We have Creative Arts, which is at the very cutting edge of computer science and of digital technology applications,” he said, citing the university’s selection as a national lab to collaborate with the film industry as evidence of its leadership in this field.

Discussing the university’s engagement with both older and newer Indian institutions, Professor Jeffery recognised the strengths and challenges of traditional disciplines, acknowledging that while they provide strong foundational knowledge, they can also be limiting. “Most first-degree programmes tend to have a strong disciplinary base, but beyond that, interdisciplinary approaches are increasingly prevalent,” he observed.

Professor Jeffery expressed a keen interest in fostering sustainable partnerships with Indian institutions, regardless of their age or history. He highlighted his visits early last year to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Delhi and Bombay, as well as newer institutions like O.P. Jindal University and Atlas SkillTech University. “There were real opportunities for research collaboration with the IITs, and perhaps more opportunities for collaboration in student education with the newer foundations,” he noted.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised the importance of partnerships that are both substantive and value-driven. He shared his preference for developing a modest number of deep, long-term collaborations rather than accumulating numerous superficial agreements. “I am looking for a modest number of collaborations, which can really be developed and sustained over time,” he stated, stressing the university’s strategic approach to international partnerships.

Professor Jeffery also discussed innovative educational models that could enhance collaboration between the University of York and Indian institutions. He suggested exploring flexible exchange programmes, such as a “three plus one” model, where students could spend three years at York and one year in India. “We are less used to sending students from here to India, but I would like to see that happen much more,” he remarked, underscoring the potential for reciprocal exchanges that benefit both institutions.

According to Rohit Ramesh Kumar, director of International Recruitment, Partnerships and Mobility at the University of York, the institution is intensifying its engagement with Indian students.

Since 2018, York has seen a remarkable 62% increase in international student enrollment, with a notable rise in the number of Indian students, now totalling around 550. “India is a key focus for us, and the growth in our Indian student community reflects our strategic efforts and the excellent work of our team and partners,” Mr Kumar stated.

York’s strategy includes broadening its engagement in four main areas: education, research, enterprise, and mobility. “We aim to not only increase the number of Indian students but also enhance bilateral mobility, allowing students from York to study in India and vice versa,” he added.

“We are dedicated to providing education that empowers students from all backgrounds,” Kumar said, adding, “This involves not only attracting students to our programmes but also ensuring that our partnerships and research align with global and local needs.”

Yash Patil, a student from India, who pursued his MSc in Audio and Music Technology at the York, where he was placed by Fateh Education, a private consultancy founded by Suneet Singh Kochar that specialises in higher education in the UK and Ireland, vouches for the institution. “I wanted to do something new and interesting. I have always been fascinated by the technology that is used to develop tools that audio engineers like us use. I started looking at courses, and the one at York matched my expectations perfectly,” said Mr Patil, who had worked as a sound engineer for six years before he chose to do the specialised academic course. “The course at York offers a more technological focus, which I feel is crucial given the current industry trends. The programme’s emphasis on both audio technology and coding tools is something that really drew me in, especially since I want to explore opportunities in gaming and automotive industries which require such expertise,” he explained.

(The writer visited the University of York in October 2023 on invitation from the university and Fateh Education)