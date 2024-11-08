ADVERTISEMENT

University of Southampton Delhi ready for its first intake

Updated - November 08, 2024 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The University has become the first international university to be granted a licence by the Indian government to establish a campus in the country under the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Applications are now open for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the University of Southampton Delhi campus. The first application round will close on November 29, with students expected to find out if they  have been successful by mid-January 2025.

Two further admissions rounds are subsequently expected to be held for 2025 entry. The application fee of ₹ 5,000 is waived for the first application round. The university will announce more details on scholarships and accommodation options soon.

The University has become the first international university to be granted a licence by the Indian government to establish a campus in the country under the new National Education Policy (NEP). The University has partnered with Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) to deliver the new campus, including enquiry admissions and enrolment services.

For the University’s first intake in August 2025, admissions are open for: BSc Business Management, BSc Accounting & Finance, BSc Computer Science, BSc Economics, MSc International Management, MSc Finance.

According to University officials, the courses offered at the India campus are exactly the same as those offered in the UK, with the same modules, assessment, and academic requirements.

Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our inaugural application round for what will become our very first intake of students at our University of Southampton Delhi campus. We have already had interest from many high-calibre students. We eagerly anticipate welcoming them”.

