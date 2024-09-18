The University of Melbourne, a government-run institute in Australia, has opened a centre in Delhi. The Melbourne Global Centre - Delhi will facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange across education, research, industry, and the community, serving as the University's central hub in India.

The Melbourne Global Centre is not designed for teaching or as an offshore campus. Instead, it is focused on enriching current and future initiatives within India in long-term academic. As a centralised hub for collaboration, the Centre will support bilateral connections and facilitating meaningful educational and cultural exchanges well.

A delegation of the University of Melbourne visited India to enhance partnerships and engagement with local students, alumni, government officials, and educational partners. The Delhi centre will also enable the Australian university to showcase its extensive educational offerings, research, and community engagement programs. The Centre will feature cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lecture series, serving as a platform to connect research with Indian corporations, industry partners and academic institutions.

The Centre will build on institutional partnerships that span up to 16 years in India, said Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), University of Melbourne.

Established in 1853, the University of Melbourne is ranked number one in Australia, 13th globally, and 8th in terms of graduate employability worldwide, the university's website cited QS World University Rankings 2025/QS Graduate Employability 2022.