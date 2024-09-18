GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

University of Melbourne launches centre in Delhi

Published - September 18, 2024 03:45 pm IST

ANI
iStock/Getty Images

iStock/Getty Images

The University of Melbourne, a government-run institute in Australia, has opened a centre in Delhi. The Melbourne Global Centre - Delhi will facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange across education, research, industry, and the community, serving as the University's central hub in India.

The Melbourne Global Centre is not designed for teaching or as an offshore campus. Instead, it is focused on enriching current and future initiatives within India in long-term academic. As a centralised hub for collaboration, the Centre will support bilateral connections and facilitating meaningful educational and cultural exchanges well.

A delegation of the University of Melbourne visited India to enhance partnerships and engagement with local students, alumni, government officials, and educational partners. The Delhi centre will also enable the Australian university to showcase its extensive educational offerings, research, and community engagement programs. The Centre will feature cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lecture series, serving as a platform to connect research with Indian corporations, industry partners and academic institutions.

The Centre will build on institutional partnerships that span up to 16 years in India, said Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), University of Melbourne.

Established in 1853, the University of Melbourne is ranked number one in Australia, 13th globally, and 8th in terms of graduate employability worldwide, the university's website cited QS World University Rankings 2025/QS Graduate Employability 2022.

Published - September 18, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.