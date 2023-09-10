Understanding health and emergency processes when preparing to study abroad

September 10, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

This year, over a million Indian students will leave their home and families to study abroad. While parents sweat over multiple details regarding the academics and university selection before they send their child, they mostly overlook some key details regarding health, emergency, hospitalisation and the processes associated with these. This is because of the general belief that an international university of repute will have these taken care of and that, at the prime of their children’s life, they are unlikely to need emergency services. However, the experiences of many students and parents suggest otherwise. As a new batch of freshmen prepares to depart, here are some tips based on learning from parents and students who have faced medical emergencies abroad: These insights aim to raise awareness and prepare both students and parents for such situations.

Understanding privacy laws: Familiarise yourself with privacy laws, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the U.S., and their impact. Some laws requires confidentiality of patient even during medical emergency.

Against medical advice process: Understand processes like “Against Medical Advice” (AMA), and never sign such forms without consulting family members or trusted individuals who comprehend the implications. For instance, in most cases, the AMA process becomes relevant in India after a patient has been hospitalised, especially when the patient opts to terminate their ongoing treatment or transfer to a different medical facility. Conversely, in the U.S., the first responders might request your signature on an AMA form. Don’t try to rush through the process; take your time. It is important to note that these processes may vary by state and country.

Insurance plan knowledge: Gain a thorough understanding of your insurance plan and ensure that its limitations do not impede your access to necessary medical care.

First respondent v/s medical doctor: Unlike in India, the primary responders in medical emergencies abroad are often paramedics rather than doctors. If you have any doubts, insist on seeing a qualified physician or request hospitalisation. Taking these precautions can help eliminate potential emergency situations.

Declare your international student status: If needed, clearly communicate your status as an international student and freshman to the medical emergency provider, and inform them that you will need active support to manage the process and will be okay with informing university officials, friends and family members. Involve your university’s residential life team, friends, and family in managing the emergency.

Night-time precaution: During night-time medical emergencies, avoid being alone. Stay with friends or proceed to a hospital, depending on the nature of the emergency.

Evaluate university preparedness: Your university may not be well-equipped to handle many emergency situations. Familiarise yourself with your university’s medical emergency procedures, their role and accountability, and third parties involved in managing the situation. If necessary, review campus safety and past records of medical incidents. When in doubt, ask university official for details and even request for specific details such as SoP and policy documents. Check how equipped their processes are to support international students from different culture background.

Understand the process: Understand the layers involved in managing medical emergencies, as multiple entities may be involved, including the university department, county/state facilities, third-party emergency service providers like ambulance services, fire department, first respondents, emergency rooms, hospitals, and more. Keep your family informed about the process.

Health vigilance: Never ignore any symptoms based on your age or overall good health, especially chest pain or any heart-related symptoms in post-COVID-19 situations.

Proactive checkup: Before departing for your overseas studies, undergo proactive checkups to address any potential health concerns.

Disclaimer: These tips are based on personal experiences and discussions with other parents and should not be considered medical or legal advice.