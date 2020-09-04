Understanding emerging issues in energy and environment

An MBA in Energy and Environment offers a unique blend of interdisciplinary courses through classroom sessions and experiential learning

The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, offers a two-year postgraduate integrated MBA programme on Energy and Environment. The key objective is to build knowledge and conceptual understanding of emerging issues in energy, environment and sustainability, emerging technologies, economic issues and global environmental strategies.

Experiential learning

The programme bridges the link between technology, business and sustainable development offers a diverse set of courses across four semesters with a blend of classroom teaching, analytical tools and experiential learning through industry-relevant case studies, field and industry visits.

Eligibility

Students with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Architecture or Environmental Science, with minimum 50% marks in the qualifying exam can apply. Aspiring students should appear for the annual SNAP test conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Course

Some of the core courses offered include non-renewable energy sources, renewable energy sources and technologies, climate change, carbon markets and financing, energy audits and energy management, sustainability standards, renewable energy financing, business and natural capital management, environmental impact assessment, energy analytics, sustainable marketing, and so on. As the world moves into an era of digitisation, energy management, energy-efficient technologies and solutions and environmental sustainability have been integrated into the course.

Students have to undertake an eight-week summer internship at various industries, NGOs, government agencies on. An active student mentoring programme offers a thorough understanding of various aspects of industry. Students also get to take up live projects and participate in university student-exchange programmes overseas, which further gives them a global perspective.

The programme is an interdisciplinary one that include resources and processes in the domain area of energy, water, waste, social accountability, life-cycle assessments, governance and corporate sustainability.

Employment opportunities

Based on recent industry trends, students can be sustainability managers and consultants in industries, energy auditors, renewable energy managers, carbon finance specialists, oil and gas industry, environmental risk management specialists, GIS analysts, energy management specialists, green building consultants, water based industries, environment managers, and so on.

The writer is the Director of Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)