Uncovering an Indian Knowledge System more indigenous than IKS

If the idea of studying Indian Knowledge Systems is to record, appreciate and research what is indigenous to India, going beyond contemporary subjects, then the pendulum of history may need to swing back much into the past to flesh out all that is indigenous. Experts point out that what constitutes Indian Knowledge Systems as conceived today draws from tribal cultures from earlier.

Many scholars are seeking a niche within the Indian Knowledge System that would study and document tribal cultures that have not been studied to uncover knowledge from pre-history. Researchers at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli have embarked on one such project to uncover the secrets of the ancient Kani tribe that continues to survive in the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Kanis are believed to be a proto-Australoid tribe -- probably descendants of the earliest of migrants to India, the Africans. Skeletal biological studies have linked tribes such as the Irulas in Tamil Nadu and Veddas in Sri Lanka to Australian aborigines. Scholars have postulated that the out-of-African migrants who came to what is India today continued to expand east and south into Australia that was then part of the Asian mainland.

M.S. University researchers say that traces of pre-historic knowledge systems and culture continue to survive in the Kani tribe. Their project would be a comprehensive study to document and preserve the community’s unique culture, dialect, and traditions, says S. Prabahar, dean of the university who is heading the project.

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-sponsored project, titled “Socio-cultural Documentation and Text Analytics of Kani Performing Arts ,” aims to explore the ethnographic history of the Kani people. The research team will employ a multidisciplinary approach to study the Kani tribe’s distinct culture, governance system, and lifestyle, which remains intertwined with nature. “The Kani tribe is a treasure trove of indigenous knowledge, and it’s essential to document and preserve their oral tradition before it’s lost forever,” Professor Prabahar said.

The project follows a recent three-day national workshop on Tribal Performing Arts, organized by M.S. University, which brought together scholars and experts to discuss research methodologies and share knowledge on Kani tribal studies.

The Kani tribe has a population of around 5,000-7,000 individuals in Kerala and 52 settlements in Tamil Nadu. Their traditional language, Malambhasha, and unique communication system are among the aspects being studied. The research team will also explore the tribe’s spirituality, rites and rituals and social governance. Similar research in the future, applying theories of ethnomethodology, may throw more light on the tribal ethnomedical practices and occult science.

Though the Kani language is similar to Tamil and Malayalam, it continues to have remnants of the ancient past, says Dr. Prabahar. Possession by a holy spirit is a feature of Kani culture, for instance. Dr. Prabahar believes that the words they utter in a trance-like state when “possessed” may echo their original language.

While trekking in the forest, the Kanis often casually pluck leaves, fruits and berries and munch on them. Amazed researchers attribute this to their energy that hours of trekking have no effect on. The Kanis point to clouds descending down the mountains and assure visitors that they could disperse the clouds just by clapping their hands in a specific rhythm.

“The M.S. University study will not only shed light on the Kani tribe’s hidden world but also contribute to the larger understanding of India’s rich cultural diversity,” said Dr. Suresh Swamiyar Kani at the conference. Swamiyar Kani is the first PhD holder from the Kani tribe and is a freelancer working on documenting the tribe’s tales, songs, and unique words.

The project’s findings are expected to be published in a comprehensive report, providing a valuable resource for scholars, policymakers, and the general public. Members of the team, Dr. Sushma Jennifer and Mr. S. Preeth Vaitheeswaran and others, have already explored the Kani oral tradition and believe that it will be a milestone research on a primitive tradition that would enhance Indian Knowledge Systems.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Fellowship for Tribal Research, introduced by the State government, aims to support 70 students, including 45 research scholars, who are working on subjects related to tribal communities. The Tamil Nadu government has recently issued guidelines for granting these fellowships. The Kani tribes are among the least studied and understood who can trace their lineage to pre-history.