UGC’s euphoric reaction to survey draws criticism from experts, students

The UGC’s portrayal of an educational survey’s result as a victory for “inclusivity, opportunity, and progress in Indian academic spaces” has been criticised by opposition student groups and experts.

The All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) for 2021-22, released by the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday, shows a marginal increase in total enrolment in higher education. The University Grants Commission said there was also an increase in enrolment of minorities, SC, ST and OBC students. These figures according to the UGC reflected a great success.

However, student outfits from opposition parties and experts were critical about the survey and said the rate of growth in enrolment was normal rather than being exceptional in any way and increased mostly due to the increase in the private sector.

Paradigm shift

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said a trend of “rapidly rising female enrolment”, is evident across all social categories, and it signifies a paradigm shift in access to higher education for female students. “Initiatives like targeted scholarships, girls’ hostels, and flexible learning options have undoubtedly played a crucial role in promoting this environment of inclusivity,” he said. On the increase in enrolment among minority communities, he said, it portrays a heartening picture. “The total number of minority students has increased by 38% while the total number of female students belonging to the minorities also increased by 42.3%,” he said quoting the survey.

The enrolment of Muslim students fell in 2020-21 causing anxiety in the community. “Thankfully, their enrolment this year has increased to 21.08 lakh compared to 19.22 lakh. What could still be a worry is the number of Muslim students in higher education is still at the 2019-20 level,” said education expert and Jamia Millia Islamia professor Furqan Qamar. He said that higher education institutions have increased mostly due to the increase in the private sector. “The number of colleges has gone up from 43,796 to 45,473. Apparently, the National Education Policy, which seeks to take the growth of small sized colleges has had no effect,” Prof. Qamar said adding that the Gross enrolment ratio (GER) recorded a marginal increase from 27.3 to 28.4. He said the growth in the number of teachers has also not been encouraging.

Foreign interest wanes

Prof. Qamar said it was disquieting to note that the number of foreign students has declined three years in a row. “Most countries of the world have shrugged off Corona and reported a growth in international students. Why aren’t we? Why is the Study in India programme launched in 2018 unable to make a dent?,” he asked.

Prof. Kumar said AISHE’s report next year will assess the impact of the NEP too. He said the 81.2% increase in PhD enrolment, with a whopping 107% rise among female students, is another noteworthy achievement of the entire Indian higher education system. “This surge in interest for research, particularly among women, provides great hope for the future of Indian academia and innovation,” he added.

Left wing student’s outfit SFI said there was nothing to be happy about. “If one counts the enrolment in academic year 2021-22, there will be an increase from the previous academic year as it was the pandemic year. If the government is celebrating this, there is nothing more audacious than this. The number of students’ suicides have increased. Scholarships for marginalised students have been stopped. Several thousand schools have been closed down after the NEP and this will reflect on higher education in the coming years,” said SFI general secretary Mayukh Biswas.

The Sangh Parivar’s students’ organisation, the ABVP, said AISHE demonstrates a positive shift towards gender inclusivity in higher education. “ABVP demands timely AISHE data release for informed policy decisions and calls for continuous improvement in infrastructure, curriculum, and alignment with current educational needs to enhance the overall quality of higher education in the country,” said Yagywalkya Shukla, its general secretary.