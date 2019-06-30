Education

UGC urges varsities to guard against discrimination

The University Grants Commission complex in New Delhi. File

The University Grants Commission complex in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

more-in

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and higher educational institutions to make sure that their officials and faculty members do not discriminate against students of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

It has asked the universities to create a page on their websites for filing of complaints of discrimination and act immediately on such complaints.

Official word

“The universities and colleges should ensure that no official or faculty member indulges in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students. They should desist from any act of discrimination against students from the Scheduled Caste and Tribes on grounds of their social origin,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to the Vice-Chancellors.

“Action should be taken against erring officials immediately. The universities may form a committee to look into these complaints. The officials should be more sensitive while dealing with such complaints, and an action-taken report should be sent to us within 30 days,” Mr. Jain said.

Comments
Related Topics National Education
higher education
universities and colleges
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2019 3:01:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/ugc-urges-varsities-to-guard-against-discrimination/article28235880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY