UGC urges varsities to guard against discrimination

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and higher educational institutions to make sure that their officials and faculty members do not discriminate against students of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

It has asked the universities to create a page on their websites for filing of complaints of discrimination and act immediately on such complaints.

Official word

“The universities and colleges should ensure that no official or faculty member indulges in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students. They should desist from any act of discrimination against students from the Scheduled Caste and Tribes on grounds of their social origin,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to the Vice-Chancellors.

“Action should be taken against erring officials immediately. The universities may form a committee to look into these complaints. The officials should be more sensitive while dealing with such complaints, and an action-taken report should be sent to us within 30 days,” Mr. Jain said.