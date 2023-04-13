UGC notifies grievance redressal rules, websites need to be set up by July to help students file complaints

April 13, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified on April 11 a new set of regulations for redressal of grievances of students. It will be applicable to all higher education institutions recognised by the UGC and each institution should set up a portal within July 11 where an aggrieved student can submit an application seeking redressal of grievance. Non-compliance of the regulations may invite punishment, including cancellation of the recognition of the institution.

Institutions should constitute Students Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) to provide “opportunities” for students for redressal of their grievances. Students can file complaints on admissions contrary to declared admission policies, irregularity in the process of admission, refusal of admission in accordance with declared policy, non-publication of a prospectus by the institution, false or misleading prospectus, refusal to return documents, demand of excess money, violation of reservation policy, non-payment or delay in payment of scholarships, delay in the conduct of examinations, or declaration of results, non-transparent or unfair practices for the evaluation of students, complaints of discrimination of students based on caste, and any type of harassment with the proposed mechanism.

The regulations ask institutions to make public details of the teaching faculty, information on physical and academic infrastructure and other facilities including hostel accommodation and its fee, library, hospital, or industry wherein the practical training is to be imparted to the students and in particular the amenities accessible by students on being admitted to the institution in a transparent manner.

Every Institution shall constitute SGRC with a professor as chairperson, four professors/senior faculty as members and a representative from among students be nominated on basis of academic merit or excellence in sports or performance in co-curricular activities. A special invitee should also be there in the panel. At least one member or the chairperson shall be a woman and at least one member or the chairperson shall be from SC/ST/OBC category. “The SGRC shall send its report with recommendations, if any, to the competent authority of the institution concerned and a copy thereof to the aggrieved student, preferably within a period of 15 working days from the date of receipt of the complaint,” the notification said.

Each university shall appoint an Ombudsperson for redressal of grievances of students of the university and colleges/institutions affiliated with the university under these regulations. “The Ombudsperson shall hear appeals from an aggrieved student, only after the student has availed all other remedies provided under these regulations,” the notification said.

The consequences of non-compliance include withdrawal of declaration of fitness to receive grants, withholding any grant allocated to the institution, declaring the institution ineligible for consideration for any assistance and to offer courses and also withdrawal of affiliation of colleges and universities.

