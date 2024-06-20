GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, says Education Ministry official

A fresh date for the UGC-NET exam will be announced soon, he said

Published - June 20, 2024 02:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party members during a protest against the Central Government over the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 exam, in Lucknow on June 20, 2024.

Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party members during a protest against the Central Government over the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 exam, in Lucknow on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar

A day after the UGC-NET was cancelled, Education Ministry officials on June 20 said no complaints were received about the exam but a suo motu action was taken on the basis of inputs available with them to protect students' interest.

Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal said the details of the inputs cannot be shared as the matter has been referred to the CBI and is currently under investigation.

"No complaints were received but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The action was taken suo motu to safeguard interests of the students," he said.

'Paper leak government': Congress on cancellation of UGC-NET

"A fresh date for the exam will be announced soon," Mr. Jaiswal told reporters.

The ministry on Wednesday cancelled UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

