University Grants Commission calls for refund of full fee against withdrawal of admission

The Commission has come up with the suggestion for the current academic year alone in view of the hardships parents are facing owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

August 03, 2022 12:00 IST

Higher educational institutions receive notice in this regard

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to all higher educational institutions urging them to return, without cancellation charges, all amount paid towards fee, if a student wishes to cancel admission before October 31.

The Commission has come up with the suggestion for the current academic year alone in view of the hardships parents are facing owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a notification from the UGC has said.

The notice, issued on Tuesday stated, “...in order to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions/migrations of students up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022- 2023 as a special case. It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded [i.e., there should be zero cancellation charges] on account of cancellations/migrations up to October 31, 2022.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read UGC amends rules for foreign online learners

However, in case of students who opt for cancellation or withdrawal of admission after the said date and until December 31, “the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than ₹1,000 as processing fee,” the notification reads.

The UGC has requested all higher educational institutions to comply with the request.