UGC approves draft framework for curriculum for PG courses

November 17, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon bring out a curriculum for postgraduate courses. The draft framework for the curriculum was approved by the UGC earlier this month and the UGC plans to invite feedback from various stakeholders on it. The curriculum, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), offers flexibility to students to move from one discipline of study to another.

It also provides the option for a PG diploma if a student wants to dropout after completing one year. For students who completed four years’ degree, the PG course will be for one year and the two-year PG course will be continued for students who passed three-year degree courses. Students can also opt for PG in any subjects they studied for graduate courses. “Flexibility for students who qualify UG with a major and minor(s) to opt for either major or minor(s) subject in master’s programme,” the draft document says.

The draft framework provides that there may be a two-year programme with the second year devoted entirely to research for those who have completed the three-year bachelor’s programme. “There may be an integrated five-year bachelor’s/master’s programme. Universities will aim to offer master’s programmes in core areas such as Machine Learning as well as multidisciplinary fields “AI + X” and professional areas like health care, agriculture, and law,” the document says.

The PG framework will be in sync with National Credit Framework (NCrF) for the creditisation of all learning and assignment, accumulation, storage, transfer and redemption of credits, subject to assessments. The UGC document said the new framework will provide flexibility to a student to move from one discipline of study to another. Students who qualify UG with a double major will have the flexibility to opt for any of the two subjects they have majored.

Modes of learning

Similarly, students who qualify UG with a major and minor (s) can opt for either major or minor(s) subject in master’s programme. There will be opportunity for learners to choose the courses of their interest. Flexibility will be provided to switch to alternative modes of learning such as offline, open and distance learning, online learning and hybrid modes of learning.

Multiple entry and single exit in academic programmes can be offered in higher education institutions (HEIs) under this proposed framework. Students who exit at the end of first year will be awarded a PG Diploma. HEIs will have the flexibility to have different designs of master’s programme.