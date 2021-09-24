Future-proof engineers

Here are two part-time postgraduate programmes that offer students a competitive edge

No matter what stage one is at, it is imperative to keep the learning going for one’s growth. Many have started equipping themselves with new-age technical and communication skills through short-term courses. This is true of the engineering field as well, which driven by innovation, critical analysis, foresightedness, and creative thinking.

Part-time courses are gaining popularity, as they enable learners to upskill and reskill themselves by providing flexible learning options and also offer a competitive edge. Some institutions even offer part-time M.Tech. programmes that allow candidates to complete their Master’s over three years instead of the traditional two. Here are two select part-time postgraduate programmes that young engineers can consider:

M.Tech ECE with a specialisation in Communication Engineering: This course has been designed to help the learners expand their knowledge base and gain a global perspective with regard to different segments of wireless, data, mobile, and optical communications. The course blends conventional Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and also delves into the application of recent advances in Smart Agriculture, Precision Farming using sensor networks, Industrial Automation, Disease Prediction and Patient Monitoring and the use of wearable devices. It is connected to current industry dynamics, as developing wireless and mobile network technology offers students promising career prospects likeDigital Signal Processing Specialist, Network Engineer, Industry Automation Engineer, and IoT (Internet of Things) Design engineer in an MNC, private or public sector, or as an entrepreneur. The Wireless Network Industry has grown tremendously, especially the domain which supports Wifi standards for WLANs, Bluetooth Protocols for WPANs, Wireless Sensor Networks, Wearables, Body Area Networks (BAN), promote designs for smart homes, smart campuses and smart cities using Zigbee Networks and 5G technologies.

M.Tech in ECE with specialisation in VLSI Design: Traditionally, the VLSI technology came into existence with a successful combination of Material Science and Electrical Engineering. However, with the rapid digital transformation and technological advances, it widened to include Semiconductor Design, Dual Core/ Quad Core/Hexa-Core/ Octa-Core Processors designed for Mobile devices, Systems on Chip, RFID, touchless credit cards and Fast tags. This course encompasses the fundamentals and engineering aspects of designing and developing semiconductor chips (Integrated Circuits) IC used in electronic and computing devices and created using Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools and Technologies. With the pandemic, the scope and requirement of VLSI Designing and chip designing has increased both nationally and globally. The current industry trends offer students a plethora of options such as RTL Design Engineer, Verification Engineer, Synthesis Engineer, Hardware Engineer, DFT Engineer, Chip Design Engineer, Product & Validation Engineer, and other related fields. The course explores broader aspects of current industry needs in Mobile Computing and VLSI Design and acquaints students with the concepts and principles of Semiconductor Technology such as MOS Device, RTL Design, ARM chips used in Mobile phones, FPGA, Verification, PNR, Layouts, and Fabrication. It also promotes practical skills by encouraging students to study physical devices and novel design and development of electronic circuits.

Anyone with a BE/BTech in Electrical Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/M.Sc in Electronics/Physics/Computer Science or any other equivalent degree can opt for these courses. The courses can be attended in a blended learning format with credits earned in an online and face-to-face classroom setting along with gaining functional experience in different virtual and physical labs of the respective Institutes. By investing in continuous professional improvement and committing to lifelong learning through such courses, candidates can gain not only high-tech skills but also become future-proof.

The writer is the Vice-Chancellor, The NorthCap University, Gurugram.