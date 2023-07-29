Two members of an Indian team on the experience of participating in the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition

July 29, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Our desire to study law was driven by a passion and desire to amplify the voices of the unheard and contribute meaningfully to our communities. As law students, we found that mooting resonated with our ideals, as it allowed us to hone our legal skills and gain knowledge while arguing in a simulated courtroom setup. As a team of four — the other two being, Sowmya Mahalingam and Yashaswini Manasa — we began taking part in moot competitions as part of our academic journey.

The first experience

Mooting has been an integral part of our time in law school. The Nuremberg Moot Court Competition in 2021 was our first experience of interactions with professors and lawyers on an international platform and meet students from universities across the world. The moot was during the time when the lockdown phase was at its peak. We spent around three months at home from January to March 2021 reading up and preparing written submissions, understanding the aspects of legal research, analysis, and drafting. This moot involved aspects of international law and international criminal law and is a simulation of the International Criminal Court. This competition will remain very special to us since we did the competition right from our homes and had no access to any library or the University’s library. However, our efforts were recognised when we won the “Best Prosecution” Memorandum.

With our spirits on a high after the Nuremberg Competition, we were propelled to take on an even greater challenge: The Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition is considered the World Cup of mooting. This competition involves contemporary issues of international law, and is judged by distinguished scholars and judges from the International Court of Justice. It was a great opportunity for the four of us to showcase our legal skills on a global stage.

We began preparing in May 2022. We invested countless hours in researching and drafting written submissions and honing our verbal advocacy skills. We literally ate, slept and breathed Jessup for 13 months. The hard work bore fruit when we won the Best Oralists award in the Indian qualifying rounds and were chosen to represent India in the International Round held at Washington D.C., the U.S. This led us to accelerate our preparations.

In the U.S.

After the pandemic-led restrictions, travelling in person to the U.S. was a chance to meet and network with people from diverse backgrounds. We faced-off against teams from Columbia Law School, the U.S. and Oxford University, the U.S and universities from Ghana, Luxembourg, Colombia and New Zealand.

All of us were given a problem drafted comprehensively involving certain aspects of the Russia-Ukraine war of aggression, Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, similar characteristics of the agreement between the United States and Cuba for the lease of the Guantanamo Bay, etc. We were asked to prepare written as well as oral submissions for the same, and we were to represent both the Applicant and the Respondent in multiple rounds. We read extensively on the materials given to us by the organisation, and spoke to Professors to gain more insights on how to understand and interpret the ongoing legal issues involved in such real-time cases. What we thought was unique about Jessup is about how the moot problem focused on contemporary legal issues that several scholars, judges and Ph.D. students are still reading up on.

When the competition ended, we were ranked 22 out of 600 Universities. For us, Jessup was the pinnacle of our journey. This incredible experience of being on a global stage will rank as the best memory of our time in college.

The writers are students of BBA.LLB programme at Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Chennai

